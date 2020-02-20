Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report focuses on the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Continental AG

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Panasonic corporations

Harman International Industries Inc.

Alpine Electronics, Inc.

DENSO CORPORATION

DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE PLC

Pioneer Corporation

Airbiquity Inc.

Clarion Corporation of America

JVC KENWOOD

Garmin Ltd.

Audi AG

General Motors Corp.

Ford Motor Company

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Multimedia System

Heads-Up System

Navigation System

Driver Safety and Communication System

Rear Seat Entertainment System

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

