Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2025

Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment is a power network system consisting of a variety of power distribution equipment (or components) and power distribution facilities for changing voltage and distributing power directly to end users.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the electric transmission and distribution equipment industry,lude growing implementation of smart grid technology, implementation of advanced metering infrastructure, and transition from conventional to modular switchgears.



The Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment.

This report presents the worldwide Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

Bharat Heavy Electricals

Crompton Greves

Siemens

Alstom

Schneider Electric

General Electric

Havells India

EMCO

TBEA

Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Utilities

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Electric Transmission and Distribution Equipment Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

