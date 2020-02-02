ELECTRIC POWER TRANSMISSION MARKET 2018 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Electric Power Transmission Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

Transmission of electric power is transfer of bulk electrical energy to substations from power generating plants. Electrical transmission is distinct from electrical distribution, in terms of carrying large quantities of high voltage power over large distances; thus there are differences in the equipment used for each. In this report, products demanded are transformers and switchgear and many other products.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Global Electric Power Transmission market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

ABB

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Hitachi

Alstom

Crompton Greaves

Eaton

BHEL

GE

HYOSUNG

China XD Group

Toshiba

TBEA

Mitsubishi Electric

Shanghai Electric

Baoding Tianwei Group Tebian Electric

SPX Transformer Solutions

Fuji Electric

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Transformers

Switchgear

Others

By End-User / Application

Electric Utilities

Others

