Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

This report focuses on the global Electric Power System Analysis Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electric Power System Analysis Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Siemens AG
- General Electric Company
- Schneider Electric
- ETAP/Operation Technology
- Atos SE
- Artelys SA
- PSI AG
- Operation Simulation Associates, Inc.
- Unicorn Systems
- Energy Exemplar
- Electricity Coordinating Center Ltd
- PowerWorld Corporation
- Open Systems International, Inc.
- Nexant Inc.
- Electrocon International Inc.
- Poyry
- DIgSILENT GmbH
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Neplan AG
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
- Electric Power Distribution
- Electric Power Transmission
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Power System Analysis Software are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-premise
1.4.3 Cloud-based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Electric Power Distribution
1.5.3 Electric Power Transmission
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size
2.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Electric Power System Analysis Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Electric Power System Analysis Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Siemens AG
12.1.1 Siemens AG Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Electric Power System Analysis Software Introduction
12.1.4 Siemens AG Revenue in Electric Power System Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Siemens AG Recent Development
12.2 General Electric Company
12.2.1 General Electric Company Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Electric Power System Analysis Software Introduction
12.2.4 General Electric Company Revenue in Electric Power System Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 General Electric Company Recent Development
12.3 Schneider Electric
12.3.1 Schneider Electric Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Electric Power System Analysis Software Introduction
12.3.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Electric Power System Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development
12.4 ETAP/Operation Technology
12.4.1 ETAP/Operation Technology Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Electric Power System Analysis Software Introduction
12.4.4 ETAP/Operation Technology Revenue in Electric Power System Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 ETAP/Operation Technology Recent Development
12.5 Atos SE
12.5.1 Atos SE Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Electric Power System Analysis Software Introduction
12.5.4 Atos SE Revenue in Electric Power System Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Atos SE Recent Development
12.6 Artelys SA
12.6.1 Artelys SA Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Electric Power System Analysis Software Introduction
12.6.4 Artelys SA Revenue in Electric Power System Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Artelys SA Recent Development
12.7 PSI AG
12.7.1 PSI AG Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Electric Power System Analysis Software Introduction
12.7.4 PSI AG Revenue in Electric Power System Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 PSI AG Recent Development
12.8 Operation Simulation Associates, Inc.
12.8.1 Operation Simulation Associates, Inc. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Electric Power System Analysis Software Introduction
12.8.4 Operation Simulation Associates, Inc. Revenue in Electric Power System Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Operation Simulation Associates, Inc. Recent Development
12.9 Unicorn Systems
12.9.1 Unicorn Systems Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Electric Power System Analysis Software Introduction
12.9.4 Unicorn Systems Revenue in Electric Power System Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Unicorn Systems Recent Development
12.10 Energy Exemplar
12.10.1 Energy Exemplar Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Electric Power System Analysis Software Introduction
12.10.4 Energy Exemplar Revenue in Electric Power System Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Energy Exemplar Recent Development
12.11 Electricity Coordinating Center Ltd
12.12 PowerWorld Corporation
12.13 Open Systems International, Inc.
12.14 Nexant Inc.
12.15 Electrocon International Inc.
12.16 Poyry
12.17 DIgSILENT GmbH
12.18 Eaton Corporation Plc
12.19 Neplan AG
Continuous…
