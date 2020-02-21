Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

This report focuses on the global Electric Power System Analysis Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electric Power System Analysis Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

Schneider Electric

ETAP/Operation Technology

Atos SE

Artelys SA

PSI AG

Operation Simulation Associates, Inc.

Unicorn Systems

Energy Exemplar

Electricity Coordinating Center Ltd

PowerWorld Corporation

Open Systems International, Inc.

Nexant Inc.

Electrocon International Inc.

Poyry

DIgSILENT GmbH

Eaton Corporation Plc

Neplan AG

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Electric Power Distribution

Electric Power Transmission

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electric Power System Analysis Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electric Power System Analysis Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Power System Analysis Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-premise

1.4.3 Cloud-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Electric Power Distribution

1.5.3 Electric Power Transmission

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size

2.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Electric Power System Analysis Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Electric Power System Analysis Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Siemens AG

12.1.1 Siemens AG Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Electric Power System Analysis Software Introduction

12.1.4 Siemens AG Revenue in Electric Power System Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

12.2 General Electric Company

12.2.1 General Electric Company Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Electric Power System Analysis Software Introduction

12.2.4 General Electric Company Revenue in Electric Power System Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 General Electric Company Recent Development

12.3 Schneider Electric

12.3.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Electric Power System Analysis Software Introduction

12.3.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Electric Power System Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

12.4 ETAP/Operation Technology

12.4.1 ETAP/Operation Technology Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Electric Power System Analysis Software Introduction

12.4.4 ETAP/Operation Technology Revenue in Electric Power System Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 ETAP/Operation Technology Recent Development

12.5 Atos SE

12.5.1 Atos SE Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Electric Power System Analysis Software Introduction

12.5.4 Atos SE Revenue in Electric Power System Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Atos SE Recent Development

12.6 Artelys SA

12.6.1 Artelys SA Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Electric Power System Analysis Software Introduction

12.6.4 Artelys SA Revenue in Electric Power System Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Artelys SA Recent Development

12.7 PSI AG

12.7.1 PSI AG Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Electric Power System Analysis Software Introduction

12.7.4 PSI AG Revenue in Electric Power System Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 PSI AG Recent Development

12.8 Operation Simulation Associates, Inc.

12.8.1 Operation Simulation Associates, Inc. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Electric Power System Analysis Software Introduction

12.8.4 Operation Simulation Associates, Inc. Revenue in Electric Power System Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Operation Simulation Associates, Inc. Recent Development

12.9 Unicorn Systems

12.9.1 Unicorn Systems Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Electric Power System Analysis Software Introduction

12.9.4 Unicorn Systems Revenue in Electric Power System Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Unicorn Systems Recent Development

12.10 Energy Exemplar

12.10.1 Energy Exemplar Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Electric Power System Analysis Software Introduction

12.10.4 Energy Exemplar Revenue in Electric Power System Analysis Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Energy Exemplar Recent Development

12.11 Electricity Coordinating Center Ltd

12.12 PowerWorld Corporation

12.13 Open Systems International, Inc.

12.14 Nexant Inc.

12.15 Electrocon International Inc.

12.16 Poyry

12.17 DIgSILENT GmbH

12.18 Eaton Corporation Plc

12.19 Neplan AG

Continuous…