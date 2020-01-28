Electric Power System Analysis Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Electric Power System Analysis Software Market 2019

Electric Power System Analysis Software include electric power generation, distribution, transmission, trading and sales, protection etc.

Scope of the Report:

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. The international players like taking acquire of other companies, usually related to or can expand with her business. Their market in this industry can ranges from distribution or/and transmission to power or grid product manufacturing. In other words, the big players in this industry now put more effort on the electric power system analysis software chain, such as ABB and Siemens.

Top 5 took up about 30% of the global market in 2017. And their annual growth rates are unbalanced.

The global Electric Power System Analysis Software market is valued at 1630 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 3150 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% between 2019 and 2024.

This report studies the Electric Power System Analysis Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Electric Power System Analysis Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

ETAP/Operation Technology

Eaton Corporation

ABB

Siemens

DIgSILENT

General Electric

Schneider Electric

Energy Exemplar

Power Cost Inc

PowerWorld

Neplan AG

Atos SE

Artelys SA

PSI AG

OATI

Allegro

Unicorn Systems

Electricity Coordinating Center

Open Systems International

Nexant

Electrocon International

Poyry

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Electric Power Distribution

Electric Power Transmission

Electric Power Trading

Electric Power Generation

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electric Power System Analysis Software

1.2 Classification of Electric Power System Analysis Software by Types

1.2.1 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 On-premise

1.2.4 Cloud-based

1.3 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Electric Power Distribution

1.3.3 Electric Power Transmission

1.3.4 Electric Power Trading

1.3.5 Electric Power Generation

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Electric Power System Analysis Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Electric Power System Analysis Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Electric Power System Analysis Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Electric Power System Analysis Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Electric Power System Analysis Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Electric Power System Analysis Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Electric Power System Analysis Software (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ETAP/Operation Technology

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 ETAP/Operation Technology Electric Power System Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Eaton Corporation

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Eaton Corporation Electric Power System Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 ABB

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 ABB Electric Power System Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Siemens

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Siemens Electric Power System Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 DIgSILENT

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 DIgSILENT Electric Power System Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 General Electric

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 General Electric Electric Power System Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Schneider Electric

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Electric Power System Analysis Software Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Schneider Electric Electric Power System Analysis Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

