Electric Power Substation Automation 2018 Global Market – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

Electric power substation has improved the way substations were controlled earlier and have enhanced the way critical data were accumulated.

Besides this, the electric power substations are generally managed by automatic elements as well as IEDs including recloser controls, digital protection relays, voltage controls and others.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Ingeteam

ABB

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Amperion

General Electric

Alstom

Cisco Systems

Eaton Corporation

Schweitzer Engg Lab

Request aFree Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3294740-global-electric-power-substation-automation-market-research-report-2018

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By automation stage

Retrofit

New Construction Automation Stage

By module

SCADA

Hardware

Communication Network Technology

By type

Collector

Transmission

Distribution

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Utilities

Industry

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3294740-global-electric-power-substation-automation-market-research-report-2018

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Electric Power Substation Automation Market Research Report 2018

1 Electric Power Substation Automation Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electric Power Substation Automation

1.2 Electric Power Substation Automation Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Electric Power Substation Automation Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Electric Power Substation Automation Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Retrofit

1.2.4 New Construction Automation Stage

1.3 Electric Power Substation Automation Segment By module

1.3.1 SCADA

1.3.2 Hardware

1.3.3 Communication Network Technology

1.4 Electric Power Substation Automation Segment By type

1.4.1 Collector

1.4.2 Transmission

1.4.3 Distribution

1.5 Global Electric Power Substation Automation Segment by Application

1.5.1 Electric Power Substation Automation Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Utilities

1.5.3 Industry

1.6 Global Electric Power Substation Automation Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.6.1 Global Electric Power Substation Automation Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.6.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.7 Global Market Size (Value) of Electric Power Substation Automation (2013-2025)

1.7.1 Global Electric Power Substation Automation Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.7.2 Global Electric Power Substation Automation Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……….

7 Global Electric Power Substation Automation Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Ingeteam

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Electric Power Substation Automation Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Ingeteam Electric Power Substation Automation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 ABB

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Electric Power Substation Automation Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 ABB Electric Power Substation Automation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Schneider Electric

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Electric Power Substation Automation Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Schneider Electric Electric Power Substation Automation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Siemens

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Electric Power Substation Automation Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Siemens Electric Power Substation Automation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Amperion

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Electric Power Substation Automation Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Amperion Electric Power Substation Automation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 General Electric

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Electric Power Substation Automation Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 General Electric Electric Power Substation Automation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Alstom

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Electric Power Substation Automation Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Alstom Electric Power Substation Automation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Cisco Systems

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Electric Power Substation Automation Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Cisco Systems Electric Power Substation Automation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued….

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1-646-845-9349

Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/electric-power-substation-automation-2018-global-market-challenges-drivers-outlook-growth-opportunities-analysis-to-2025/385071