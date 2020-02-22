Electric Parking Brake Market 2019-2023: Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Global Electric Parking Brake Market Is Predicted To Grow At Approximately 7% CAGR By 2023. Electric Parking Brake Market By Type (Electric-Hydraulic Caliper System, Cable-Pull System), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Component (ECU, Actuator, Switch), Vehicle Type (PC, LCV, HCV) and Region – Global Industry Forecast To 2023.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6924

Key Players:

The key players in electric parking brake system market are Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), DURA Automotive Systems (US), TBK Co., Ltd. (Tokyo), Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Küster Holding GmbH (Germany), and Mando-Hella Electronics Corp. (South Korea), Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB (Sweden), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Wuhu Bethel Automotive Safety Systems Co., Ltd (China), Zhejiang Wanchao Electric Appliance Co., Ltd. (China) are among others.

Market Overview:

The electric parking brake holds the vehicle on the ground road or hill road and used in emergency stops. Electric parking brake has less number of components which frees up space in the interior cabin and actuates with the help of a button. Electric parking brake can be installed in any vehicle of any size and power capacity. Increase in demand for safety, comfort, convenience, and stability in the vehicles increases demand for electric parking brake market. The main advantage of using an electric parking brake is it has an electronic control unit which can be integrated with the other vehicle system to enable advanced functions. The electronic parking brake does not use mechanical components such as brake lever and rope which reduces the interior cabin space which increases the demand for the market.

The electronic parking brake is light in weight, compact in size which leads to enhanced fuel economy and reduced CO2 emissions. The vehicle OEMs are developing different innovative technologies to improve the performance of the brake system, reduce cost, weight, and size. Moreover, the growth of the market is challenged by the high cost of the electric parking brake and lack of skilled technicians for the electronic system in the vehicle.

Electric Parking Brake Market Segmentation:

The electric parking brake system market is segmented based on type, sales channel, components, and vehicle type.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as electric-hydraulic caliper system, cable-pull system.

On the basis of the sales channel, the market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket.

On the basis of the component, the market has been segmented as electronic control unit (ECU), actuator, and switch.

On the basis of vehicle type the market has been segmented as passenger car, light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented based on North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The electric parking brake require technology assistance, significant initial investments, which becomes the entry barrier for the small companies in the market. The availability of automated technologies related to electric parking brake system in region such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific region has propelled the demand in the electric parking brake market.

On the other hand, the lack of major market players and advanced technologies related to electric parking brake has resulted in alienating certain geographies, specifically in the middle east and African region. Europe is expected to be the second largest market to grow during the forecast period due to immense demand of commercial vehicles in U.S. With the increase in demand of commercial vehicles there has been an increase in demand for electric parking brake market.

Access Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/electric-parking-brake-market-6924

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Continue…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Phone No: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]