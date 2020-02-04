Electric Nutrunner Market- Increasing Sales Of Passenger And Commercial Vehicles Is A Major Factor Driving The Electric Nutrunner Market 

Electric nutrunners are specific tools used for tightening nuts, and they utilize DC controllers for their power supply. These nutrunners are portable and lightweight. Various large nutrunners are also designed to be mounted in a fixed position and are usually placed on an assembly line. Nutrunners are commonly used in a variety of precision fastening and assembly applications such as appliance or automotive assembly applications as they can offer tight torque control. Various other applications of electric nutrunners include tapping, tightening, beveling, turning, reaming, and expanding. Nutrunners are available in various specifications for head styles and performance. They include in-line heads, which rotate concentrically with the drive; right-angle heads, which rotate 90 degrees to the drive axis; offset heads; tubenut heads; and crowfoot heads. These nutrunners are specifically used for small quantities for offering high level of flexibility, allowing access to hard-to-reach tightening positions or accommodating frequent product changes.

Increasing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles is a major factor driving the electric nutrunner market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing application of Industry 4.0 and the requirement of efficient and flexible fastening tools are projected to boost the electric nutrunner market. Additionally, the advent of brushless DC motors has influenced the market growth positively. The necessity for efficient and safe solutions for various requirements and tasks in the production process is also likely to augmented market demand for electric nutrunners. Rise in customer requirements, increasing cost pressure, and tighter regulations in various industries have compelled manufacturers to implements tools for higher productivity and maximum process reliability in the production line, driving demand for electric nutrunners. Moreover, error proofing and flexibility and quality control on an assembly line requires the implementation of nutrunners. Rise in technological advancements, growing population, and rising disposable income are also boosting the market.

The global electric nutrunner market can be segmented based on type, product, application, end-user, and region. Based on type, the electric nutrunner market can be classified into handheld electric nutrunner and fixture electric nutrunner. The fixture electric nutrunner are majorly developed to integrate engineered and automated systems. In terms of product, the electric nutrunner market can be divided into straight model, pistol model, and right-angle. Based on application, the electric nutrunner market can be categorized into automotive, mechanical, equipment repair, and other. In terms of end-user, the electric nutrunner market can be classified into automobile industry, aerospace industry, energy, shipbuilding industry, and others.