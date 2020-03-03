Electric Iron Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2019 to 2025 Market Research Report

Global Electric Iron Industry

Electric iron is a tool for leveling clothes and fabrics, and the power is generally between 300-1000W. Its type can be divided into: ordinary type, temperature control type, steam spray type and so on. Ordinary irons have a simple structure, they are inexpensive, and are easy to manufacture and maintain. Adjustable temperature iron can automatically adjust the temperature within the range of 60-250 °C and automatically cut off the power according to the different materials used in the appropriate temperature to iron than the average type to save power. The steam spray type electric iron has both temperature control function and steam generation, and some of it is equipped with a spray device, which eliminates the trouble of artificial water spraying, and the clothing material has more uniform wetting and better ironing effect.

First of all, the growth of the global electric iron is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period owing to constant innovation efforts of manufacturers to attract consumers. Customers attach importance to appearance and they are interested in wrinkle-free clothes, especially for commuters who need to wear suit every single day. The price of electric iron is cheap and cheerful, people find it easy to purchase. They do not have to go to cleaning stores to make clothes wrinkle-free. It is estimated that in the Asia-Pacific region especially in China, the demand for the product is expected to grow in forecast period.

The global Electric Iron market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Electric Iron market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Electric Iron in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Electric Iron in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Electric Iron market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Electric Iron market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Philips

Bajaj Electricals

Usha Electricals

Panasonic

Electrolux Home Products

Tefal

Market size by Product

Dry Iron

Steam Iron

Travelling Iron

Garment Steamer

Cordless Iron

Market size by End User

Home Use

Commercial

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Electric Iron market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Electric Iron market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Electric Iron companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Electric Iron submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Iron Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Electric Iron Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Dry Iron

1.4.3 Steam Iron

1.4.4 Travelling Iron

1.4.5 Garment Steamer

1.4.6 Cordless Iron

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Electric Iron Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Home Use

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electric Iron Market Size

2.1.1 Global Electric Iron Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Electric Iron Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Electric Iron Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Electric Iron Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Electric Iron Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Electric Iron Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Electric Iron Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Electric Iron Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Electric Iron Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Electric Iron Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Electric Iron Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Electric Iron Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Electric Iron Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Electric Iron Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Electric Iron Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Electric Iron Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electric Iron Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Electric Iron Sales by Product

4.2 Global Electric Iron Revenue by Product

4.3 Electric Iron Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Electric Iron Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Electric Iron by Countries

6.1.1 North America Electric Iron Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Electric Iron Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Electric Iron by Product

6.3 North America Electric Iron by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Electric Iron by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Electric Iron Sales by Countries

7.1.2 Europe Electric Iron Revenue by Countries

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 UK

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Electric Iron by Product

7.3 Europe Electric Iron by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Electric Iron by Countries

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Electric Iron Sales by Countries

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Electric Iron Revenue by Countries

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Indonesia

8.1.9 Malaysia

8.1.10 Philippines

8.1.11 Thailand

8.1.12 Vietnam

8.1.13 Singapore

8.2 Asia Pacific Electric Iron by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Electric Iron by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Electric Iron by Countries

9.1.1 Central & South America Electric Iron Sales by Countries

9.1.2 Central & South America Electric Iron Revenue by Countries

9.1.3 Brazil

9.2 Central & South America Electric Iron by Product

9.3 Central & South America Electric Iron by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Iron by Countries

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Iron Sales by Countries

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Iron Revenue by Countries

10.1.3 GCC Countries

10.1.4 Turkey

10.1.5 Egypt

10.1.6 South Africa

10.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Iron by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Electric Iron by End User

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Philips

11.1.1 Philips Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Philips Electric Iron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Philips Electric Iron Products Offered

11.1.5 Philips Recent Development

11.2 Bajaj Electricals

11.2.1 Bajaj Electricals Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Bajaj Electricals Electric Iron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Bajaj Electricals Electric Iron Products Offered

11.2.5 Bajaj Electricals Recent Development

11.3 Usha Electricals

11.3.1 Usha Electricals Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.Usha Electricals Electric Iron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Usha Electricals Electric Iron Products Offered

11.3.5 Usha Electricals Recent Development

11.4 Panasonic

11.4.1 Panasonic Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Panasonic Electric Iron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Panasonic Electric Iron Products Offered

11.4.5 Panasonic Recent Development

11.5 Electrolux Home Products

11.5.1 Electrolux Home Products Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Electrolux Home Products Electric Iron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Electrolux Home Products Electric Iron Products Offered

11.5.5 Electrolux Home Products Recent Development

11.6 Tefal

11.6.1 Tefal Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Tefal Electric Iron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Tefal Electric Iron Products Offered

11.6.5 Tefal Recent Development

Continued….

