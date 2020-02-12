Electric Gripper Market: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2023

Report Title: – Global Electric Gripper Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023.

Global Electric Gripper Market Report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, Electric Gripper market Report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

“An electric gripper is a tool mounted on the equipment to grip work pieces. By opening and closing the fingers powered by electric motor rather than pneumatic power, the electric gripper grips and releases work pieces.Electric gripper and pneumatic gripper are two different types of gripper both widely used in various automation applications. Compared with pneumatic gripper, electric gripper are more cleaner grippers, need no air lines and save on power and maintenance, and electric gripper is more suitable to be used for detect grip.”.

Global Electric Gripper Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: –

Samsung, SCHUNK, SMC, Destaco, IAI, Parker Hannifin, Festo, Yamaha Motor, SMAC, Gimatic, PHD, HIWIN, Camozzi, Zimmer, Sichuan Dongju

Scope of Electric Gripper Market Report: –

This report focuses on the Electric Gripper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Compared with pneumatic gripper, electric gripper is relatively a new born product; but the market of electric gripper is growing with a quite considerable speed. There are two types of electric grippers which are commonly produced and used, which includes two-finger electric gripper and three-finger electric gripper. Electric gripper is environmentally friendly and much more silent at operating, and they are more suitable than pneumatic gripper in many application situation.Worldwide, there are about thirty manufacturers of electric grippers; and there is growing number of enterprises are entering the market attracted by the market potential. SCHUNK, SMC, Destaco, IAI and Parker Hannifin are the top five manufacturers of electric gripper in the market currently; they account more than half of the market total production volume of electric gripper.In the next five years, the global production of electric gripper is forecasted to maintain a 8%-11% annual growth rate, and the production volume is expected in 2022 will be 195 thousand units.The worldwide market for Electric Gripper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.1% over the next five years, will reach 260 million US$ in 2023, from 160 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR () study.

Global Electric Gripper Market Segment by Type, covers

Two-FingerÂ ElectricÂ Gripper

Three-FingerÂ ElectricÂ Gripper

Global Electric Gripper Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive Manufacturing

Electonics/Electrical

Metal Products

Food/Beverage/personal Care

Rubber/Plastics

Others

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

(Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Key Trends and Analysis of the Electric Gripper Market:

