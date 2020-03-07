Electric Glider Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2028

Electric Glider Market: Introduction

An electric glider is basically an electric motor powered glider. In an electric glider, the source of electricity can be ultra-capacitors, solar cells, batteries, fuel cells and others. Electric Gliders are highly innovative products with respect to technology and functioning. Generally, electric gliders are equipped with a propeller, which may be feathered (e.g. AMS-Flight Carat), fixed or retractable. Electric gliders are expected to find applications in many new electrical components, such as traction systems, structural components and light body composites. This will provide economies of scale for the manufacturers of these components, which will decrease the manufacturing cost to some extent. This decrease in price is further anticipated to substantially boost the growth of the global electric glider market. The global electric glider market growth is propelled by increasing usage of autonomous systems. Electric gliders have various advantages, such as low operational & maintenance cost, reduction in gas emissions and airport noise and others. These advantages coupled with a tremendous increase in aircraft orders, bookings and deliveries are some of the other key factors supporting the growth of the global electric glider market demand over the forecast period.

Electric Glider Market: Dynamics

Substantial growth in prices of conventional fuels and their fading existence are inspiring manufacturers to search for low-cost alternatives. In order to lower emission and fuel expenditure, consumers are shifting to electric-based transportation, which is expected to increase owing to the long-term reduction in operational cost, which is also likely to fuel the growth of the global electric glider market during the forecast period. Additionally, key factors, such as growing environmental concern among the general population globally and increasing governmental efforts towards reducing emission, are augmenting the growth of the global market for electric gliders. In addition, governments of several economies are taking initiatives to promote electric based transportation, which is also fuelling the growth of the global electric glider market.

However, limited performance in terms of flying range, high initial cost and limited lifting capacity are some of the restraints hindering the growth of electric gliders. Nevertheless, numerous players are increasingly investing in research and development, focusing on improving flying range by increasing the storage capacity of the battery. Improved flying performance of electric gliders is likely to create significant growth opportunities for key players operating in the global market.

Electric Glider Market: Segmentation

Based on platform, the Electric Glider market can be segmented as follows: Rotary wing Electric Glider Fixed Wing Electric Glider

Based on source, the Electric Glider market can be segmented as follows: Battery Solar Cells Fuel Cells Ultra Capacitors Others

Based on end-use industry, the Electric Glider market can be segmented as follows: Commercial Military

Based on type, the Electric Glider market can be segmented as follows: Manned Unmanned



Electric Glider Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the Electric Glider market is segmented into seven regions: Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Japan, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and the East Asia Pacific, South Asia and Oceania. During the forecast period, North America is expected to be a leading market for global electric gliders. Europe is also expected to be a prominent region in the electric glider market owing to increasing fuel-based stringent emission norms in countries, such as Germany, the U.K. and France. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to growing research and development to combat air pollution in the aviation industry. With improvements in green technology, electricity is emerging as an important energy source in the aviation industry. The Rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share of the Electric Glider market during the forecast period.

Electric Glider Market: Market Participants

Examples of market participants operating across the value chain of the global Electric Glider market are: