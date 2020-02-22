Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Trends, Share, Size & 2023 Forecast Report

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market is projected to witness substantial CAGR by 2023. Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Research Report: Information by Vehicle Type (Bus, Truck, Others), Component (Electric Motor, Electric Vehicle Battery, Hydrogen Fuel Cell, Others), Propulsion (BEV, HEV, PHEV, FCEV), Range, Region – Forecast Till 2023

Get Free Sample Copy of Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6921

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global electric commercial vehicle market include Tesla (US), Nissan (Japan), BYD (China), Daimler (Germany), Proterra (US), LG Chem (South Korea), Zhongtong Bus Holding Co., Ltd (China) and Panasonic (Japan). Delphi (US), ABB (Switzerland), Continental (Germany), Siemens (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), Ballard Power Systems (Canada), are among others.

Market Overview:

Rising awareness about environment friendly vehicles has led us to develop the fuel-efficient and emission-free vehicles. Commercial electric vehicles are becoming an increasingly attractive option as it provides reduced maintenance cost, and project a greener technology to consumers compared to other conventional options. Countries all around the world are reducing the vehicular carbon emission by promoting electric vehicle and creating basic infrastructure to make these vehicles cost-effective and easily available. Prominent market players are continuously working to develop low-cost, fast charging battery technologies that support long range use looked set to yield promising results. Changing consumer preference to adapt electric commercial vehicle in recent years is a major factor attributed to the increasing demand of commercial electric vehicle.

Global electric commercial vehicle market has seen remarkable growth; expected to rise at substantial CAGR.

Continuous development in technology, and basic infrastructure related to electric vehicle to make these vehicles cost-effective and easily available. Rising government subsidies and incentive programs to encourage adoption of electric commercial vehicles along with the increasing demand from logistics industry to minimize the additional liability of fuel expense are expected to drive the growth of commercial electric vehicle market.

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Segmentation:

Global electric commercial vehicle market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, propulsion, components, range, and region. Vehicle type segment is divided into bus, trucks and others.

On the basis of component, the market has been segmented into electric motor, EV battery, hydrogen fuel cell, and others.

Propulsion segment is further classified as, battery electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, plug in hybrid electric vehicle, and fuel cell electric vehicle.

Range segment is divided as 0-150 miles, 151-250 miles, 251-500 miles, and above 500 miles.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global electric commercial vehicle market has been segmented into the four major regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the market growth during the forecast period. China has world’s worst pollution problem and to deal with that they are electrifying their fleets by imposing government mandates to curb out urban pollution by using emission-free vehicles. Moreover, generous subsidies and tight regulations are the primary reasons behind china’s dominating positions in commercial electric vehicle market. Furthermore, increasing activities to create awareness about the benefit associated with electric commercial vehicle by governments all over the Asia-Pacific region are expected to drive the market during forecast period.

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of The Report

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope of The Study

2.2.1. Definition

2.2.2. Research Objective

2.2.3. Assumptions

2.2.4. Limitations

2.3. Research Process

2.3.1. Primary Research

2.3.2. Secondary Research

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.5. Forecast Model

3. Market Landscape

3.1. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1. Threat of New Entrants

3.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.1.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.1.4. Segment Rivalry

3.1.5. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.2. Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

3.3. Technology Trends

3.4. Patent Trends

3.5. Regulatory Landscape

Continue…..

Access Detailed Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/electric-commercial-vehicle-market-6921

Scope of Report:

This study provides an overview of the global electric commercial vehicle market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global electric commercial vehicle market by vehicle type, propulsion, range, component, and regions.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Phone No: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]