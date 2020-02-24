The latest study published by Fact.MR, titled “Electric Car Battery Charger Market Growing Demand to Impact Revenue Share during 2017-2022” which encloses important data about the production, consumption, revenue and market share, merged with information related to the market scope and product overview.

A new research intelligence outlook that has been recently added to the Fact.MR repository offers a holistic view of the global market for electric car battery charger. FMR’s report on the electric car battery charger market examines the global market fir electric car battery charger over the five-year projection period 2017-2022, and entails an all-inclusive, insightful information on the current as well as futuristic growth prospects of the electric car battery charger market during the said tenure.

ABB, the Swiss firm, recently announced to have created the fastest ever electric car battery charger that has been claimed to perform superiorly to Tesla’s Supercharger. ABB’s fastest electric car battery charger supposedly performs 3X quicker than the Supercharger – powering up an electric car battery within roughly eight minutes – adding over 100 miles to the existing electric car range. As this electric car battery charger is being claimed to be ideal for petrol stations and highway-based electric car battery charger stations, FMR anticipates this innovation to shape the demand for electric car battery charger through 2022.

Fact. MR’s analysis of the global electric car battery charger market indicates that the float type electric car battery charger will continue to spearhead in terms of demand from electric car owners in the market, whereas automatic electric car battery charger will maintain their lead over manual electric car battery charger over the forecast period. On the other side, the portable electric car battery charger is also expected to witness continued traction attributed to its high capacity and high accessibility. A moderate CAGR is expected to enable the global electric car battery charger market revenue to expand, reaching beyond US$ 1.2 Bn by 2022 end.

As key developments in electric cars and electric car battery markets continue to influence the scope for electric car battery charger market to a great extent, growing inclination of manufacturers towards sustainability will also remain imperative for the manufacturers of electric car battery charger manufacturers. Electric car battery charger manufacturers have been striving to address longstanding concerns regarding compatibility, efficiency, and costs – with each innovation.

Electric vehicle manufacturers first extended a concerted effort to introduce a universal EV charging port that took hours to recharge electric car batteries. While manufacturers of both, the electric cars and electric car batteries have recognized that the future of electric car market exists in faster charging capabilities, strong efforts towards the innovation of faster recharging electric car battery charger are in the pipeline. Japan registered to be the first introducer of DC Fast Charging, and this innovation involved two of the automotive giants – Mitsubishi and Nissan. Fact.MR uncovers the developmental strategies of a range of competitors in the global electric car battery charger market landscape, some of which include Delphi Automotive PLC, Schneider Electric S.E., General Electric Company, and others.

Electric car battery charger is a device that is used for providing the electric supply to electric-powered cars, through a rechargeable battery. A crucial component in the emergency kits of electric cars, an electric car battery charger can be available in diverse capacities and forms to cater to multiple demands of car drivers.

