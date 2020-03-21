Electric Bicycle Market Share Value Projected To Expand By 2017-2023

Kenneth Research has introduced a new study on ‘Electric Bicycle Market’ which explores the market trends, growth drivers and restraints, elaborative information on various segments and sub segments of the market along with the current market scenario in various regions of the world. With an unbiased analysis on various market dynamics, our report aims to emphasize on different growth avenues that are expected to drive the growth of the market during the period of 2017-2023.

Market Overview

The electric bikes, also known as the e-bikes includes integrated electric motors which could be used for propulsion purpose. This type of bikes make use of the rechargeable batteries which could travel 25- 32 kilometer per hour. However, this depends on the rules and regulation set by the government of the region. The global Electric Bicycle Market is growing owing to factors like the advent of the eco-friendly vehicles, government mandates on pollution, rising cost of fuel and others. Also, people enjoy riding e-bikes because they are more health-conscious. Modern tourism is also another factor that is leading to the growing demand for the e-bikes. The global Electric Bicycle Market is projected to reach a market size of USD 21,347 million by the year 2023, with a CAGR of 5.91% during the estimated period (2017-2023).

Market segmentation

The global electric bicycle market is categorized on the basis of its type, battery type, motor type and regional demand. On the basis of its type, the ,market is classified into power on demand, pedelecs or pedal assist, pedal assist with power on demand. On the basis of its battery type, the market is segmented as Li-ion battery and sealed lead acid. Based on its motor type, the market is classified as mid drive electric and hub motor.

To Request A Sample Copy Or View Summary Of This Report, Click The Link Below:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10076415

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global electric bicycle market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Easy Motion USA (California), Moustache Bikes (France), NYCeWheels (U.S.), Accell Group (Netherlands), Derby Cycle (Germany), and Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd. (China,. Pedego Electric Bikes (California), myStromer AG (Switzerland), Karbon Kinetics Limited (KKL) (U.K.), and A2B Electric Bikes (U.K) are some of the key players in the global electric bicycle market.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

1412 Broadway,

21st Floor Suite MA111,

New York, NY 10018

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Email: [email protected]