Electric and Hybrid Automobile Production Shows A Prime Demand Booster of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins

In addition to their exceptional properties, polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins also fall in the category of high-performance thermoplastics that deliver a good cost and performance balance. Although manufacturers in the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market have introduced new formulations of PPS resins with superior qualities, the cost range remains affordable for end-users.

Volatility in the plastic industry prevails owing to fluctuations in the raw material prices. However, lower cost and availability of sodium sulfide and p-dichlorobenzene – raw materials of polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) provide a good price point to PPS in the thermoplastic market.

Coal-Fired Thermal Plants Ensure Future Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resin Demand

According to Carbon Brief, during the span of 2000 and 2017, globally, reliance on coal-fired power has doubled the capacity to 2,000 gigawatts, especially led by significant growth in India and China.

Coal-fired power plants generate a significant amount of fly ash, which if entered in the air can pollute the air significantly. Filter bags play a crucial role in the power plants wherein along with filter media, they efficiently remove dust and help in the neutralization of harmful gases.

Although many new coal-fired power plant operations are being halted across the globe, a considerable number of new plant constructions are underway. Growing environmental concerns and stringent regulations regarding emissions from these plants are likely to boost the demand for polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) filter bags for functional power plants in the future.

Electric and Hybrid Automobile Production – A Prime Demand Booster of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins

Commonly recognized as a super engineering plastic, polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins are known for their light-weight and heat resistance features. These features are being highly embraced by the automotive industry which is witnessing a rapid change in terms of ongoing vehicle electrification. In a bid to meet rising demand for light-weight and fuel-efficient automobiles, the number of electric components has increased dramatically.

The polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins are highly sought after in electric auto parts that require high-temperature stability such as motor coils, insulating films, wires and other electrical parts. As the polymer withstands up to 200oC of temperature, it is highly suitable for electric vehicle auto parts that run at high temperature including lithium-ion batteries.

In a normal gas-powered car, about 1 kg of polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins are used, whereas up to 2 to 3 kgs of the polymer are used in hybrid and electric cars. Well aware of the increasing production of hybrid and electric vehicles, prominent manufacturers in the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market are actively engaged in enhancing the production capacities of PPS compounds to leverage the lucrative opportunities emerging in the automotive industry.

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market – Notable Highlights

In September 2018, Toray Industries Inc. announced the investment of US$ 89.3 million over the next three years from to 2021 to increase polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resin output capacity at its Gunsan Plant, South Korea.

In August 2018, Initz Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of SK Chemicals commercialized its ECOTRAN PPS compounds in collaboration with Hyundai Mobis. The PPS compound is the first material to resolve the problem of headlamp haze in the global auto industry by applying the ECOTRAN PPS automotive headlamp holders.

In April 2018, Tosoh Corporation announced the development of new polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) compound with enhanced thermal shock resistance that delivers 80% improvement as compared to current industry-standard products.

Solvay’s Ryton® polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) was selected for industrial grade sensors by Advanced Sensor Technologies Inc. in February 2018. On October 2018, Solvay launched its first batch of Ryton® polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) extrusion grades for demanding applications of automotive cooling line assembly.

In March 2018, Kureha Corporation announced expansion plans of its polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) facility at its Iwaki factory in Fukushima, Japan. With the investment of 10 billion yen, the expansion plan is projected to be completed by 2020 and an additional annual capacity increase of 5000 tonnes is projected.

In September 2017, DIC Corporation announced the expansion of its polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) compounds facility in Komaki, Japan with the investment of US$ 7.2 million to achieve annual PPS production goal of 3,500 metric tonnes.

Fact.MR provides notable insights of all the key players in the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market. Other profiled players in the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market include Fortron Industries LLC, Zhejiang NHU Special Materials Co. Ltd., Chengdu Letian Plastics Co. Ltd., and Lion Idemitsu Composites.

