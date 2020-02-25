ELEARNING MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

This report focuses on the global eLearning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the eLearning development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- K12 Inc
- Pearson
- White Hat Managemen
- Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. K
- Bettermarks
- Scoyo
- Languagenut
- Beness Holding, Inc
- New Oriental Education & Technology
- XUEDA
- AMBO
- XRS
- CDEL
- Ifdoo
- YINGDING
- YY Inc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Primary and Secondary Supplemental Education
- Test Preparation
- Reskilling and Online Certifications
- Higher Education
- Language and Casual Learning
Market segment by Application, split into
- K 12 Students
- College Students
- Job Seekers
- Working Professionals
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of eLearning are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global eLearning Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Primary and Secondary Supplemental Education
1.4.3 Test Preparation
1.4.4 Reskilling and Online Certifications
1.4.5 Higher Education
1.4.6 Language and Casual Learning
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global eLearning Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 K 12 Students
1.5.3 College Students
1.5.4 Job Seekers
1.5.5 Working Professionals
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 eLearning Market Size
2.2 eLearning Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 eLearning Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 eLearning Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 eLearning Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global eLearning Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global eLearning Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global eLearning Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 eLearning Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players eLearning Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into eLearning Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global eLearning Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global eLearning Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 K12 Inc
12.1.1 K12 Inc Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 eLearning Introduction
12.1.4 K12 Inc Revenue in eLearning Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 K12 Inc Recent Development
12.2 Pearson
12.2.1 Pearson Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 eLearning Introduction
12.2.4 Pearson Revenue in eLearning Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Pearson Recent Development
12.3 White Hat Managemen
12.3.1 White Hat Managemen Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 eLearning Introduction
12.3.4 White Hat Managemen Revenue in eLearning Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 White Hat Managemen Recent Development
12.4 Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. K
12.4.1 Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. K Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 eLearning Introduction
12.4.4 Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. K Revenue in eLearning Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. K Recent Development
12.5 Bettermarks
12.5.1 Bettermarks Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 eLearning Introduction
12.5.4 Bettermarks Revenue in eLearning Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Bettermarks Recent Development
12.6 Scoyo
12.6.1 Scoyo Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 eLearning Introduction
12.6.4 Scoyo Revenue in eLearning Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Scoyo Recent Development
12.7 Languagenut
12.7.1 Languagenut Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 eLearning Introduction
12.7.4 Languagenut Revenue in eLearning Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Languagenut Recent Development
12.8 Beness Holding, Inc
12.8.1 Beness Holding, Inc Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 eLearning Introduction
12.8.4 Beness Holding, Inc Revenue in eLearning Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Beness Holding, Inc Recent Development
12.9 New Oriental Education & Technology
12.9.1 New Oriental Education & Technology Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 eLearning Introduction
12.9.4 New Oriental Education & Technology Revenue in eLearning Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 New Oriental Education & Technology Recent Development
12.10 XUEDA
12.10.1 XUEDA Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 eLearning Introduction
12.10.4 XUEDA Revenue in eLearning Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 XUEDA Recent Development
12.11 AMBO
12.12 XRS
12.13 CDEL
12.14 Ifdoo
12.15 YINGDING
12.16 YY Inc
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Continuous…
