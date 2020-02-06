Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2019

Rise in technological advancements has significantly revolutionized the market for elderly and disabled devices. For instance, introduction of powered wheelchairs in the market has eased the life of patients by reducing the time and energy required in operating it manually. In addition, cochlear implants have also reduced the need for wearing hearing aids externally. These technologically advanced products are gaining acceptance among the target population hence, demand for the same is increasing. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2013 to 2019 to reach an estimated value of USD 19,684.9 million in 2019. This growth is attributed to rise in geriatric and disabled population, increasing government funding and introduction of technologically advanced products such as implants, powered wheelchairs, transfer lifts, portable reading machines and sensor based door openers.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/elderly-disabled-assistive-devices.html

Hearing aids accounted for the major share in the market of elderly and disabled assistive devices in 2012. This is due to the large population suffering from hearing impairments and mobility problems. According to World Health Organization (WHO), around 5% of total world population suffers from hearing loss annually. In addition, U.S. National Institute of Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD) stated that the risk of hearing loss in elderly population increases by 10%. Around 524 million people globally belonged to geriatric segment in 2010 and it has been estimated that it will reach around 2,000 million in 2050. This increasing geriatric population will boost the growth of assistive devices significantly. The market for medical mobility aids and ambulatory devices, which is the second largest market segment, is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast period.

Geographically, the North American region constituted the largest market share for elderly and assistive devices in 2012. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to foresee the highest growth rate from 2013 to 2019 at a CAGR of over 6%. This growth can be attributed due to increase in government funding, a large elderly and disabled population and rising disposable incomes.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1629

It is estimated that Asia-Pacific will show tremendous increase in geriatric and disabled population due to increasing life expectancy and improvement in healthcare facilities. Around 456,303 million people will be aged above 65 years by 2025 in Asia-Pacific. Intensive R&D for developing products with better features will also boost the growth of this market. For instance, the China Rehabilitation Research Center (CRRC) was formed in 1988 by the Chinese and Japanese governments together for R&D in this field.

The elderly and disabled assistive devices market is dominated by few players namely Sonova Holding AG, William Demant Holding A/S, Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical LLC, GN ReSound Group and Ai Squared. These companies accounted for more than 50% of the total market. The companies adopt various business strategies such as acquisitions and mergers to expand their geographic presence as well as product portfolios. For instance, in 2011, Invacare Corporation acquired U.S. based Dynamic Medical Systems to establish a strong presence in western U.S.

Request a Sample of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1629

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com