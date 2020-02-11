Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market – Growth in Demand for Disposable Ambulatory Pumps, Rising Preference for Long-Term Home Healthcare Drive the Market

Sterilizers and Surgical, Dental Care and Equipment Disinfectors Market: Snapshot

Several studies have shown that a large number of deaths are caused due to cross contamination and infection in hospital settings in India. To keep such unfortunate events at bay, it is important to use sterilizers and chemical disinfectors. Sterilizers and chemical disinfectors are antimicrobial agents especially used for surgical and dental equipment as well as in living tissues to kill or destroy microorganisms that could cross-contaminate and infect patients at the surgical site.

Escalating geriatric population and increased number of surgical procedures performed in hospitals and private clinics are driving the sterilizers and surgical, dental care and equipment disinfectors market in India. In addition, the market is set to prosper due to rising occurrence of hospital acquired infections (HAIs) and tremendous growth in the number of hospitals in India. Through initiatives undertaken by the government, adequate healthcare services are now being provided to people living in even the most remote parts of the nation. With improved medical facilities and better healthcare infrastructure, India is fast becoming a medical tourism destination. The cost of medical aid is less when compared with the U.S or Europe. In addition, skilled specialists are also a bonus for medical tourism, invariably increasing the demand for sterilizers and surgical disinfectors, and hence propelling the market growth. On the flip side, however, cost-effective disposable surgical and dental care devices and negligence about sterilization are likely to limit the growth of the said market.

According to Transparency Market Research, the sterilizers and surgical, dental care and equipment disinfectors market in India is expected to reach INR 1,390.2 crore by 2020.

Extended Hospital Stays to Drive Post-operative Segment

Based on surgery stage, the India sterilizers and surgical, dental care and equipment disinfectors market is segmented into post-operative, intra-operative, and pre-operative. Currently, post-operative is the leading market segment due to the escalating threat of infection from new strains of microbes and their resistance to drugs. This segment will also stand to benefit from extended hospital stays post surgery as many patients prefer to stay under the vigilance of experts until full recovery.

By end use, the market is led by ICUs, operating rooms, and nursing tables and this segment is expected to continue its dominance over the market during the forecast period. The high usage of chemical disinfectors used for disinfecting the equipment used during surgeries in operation theatres and ICUs is the crucial factor for the growth of this market segment.

