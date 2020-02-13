Eitelite Market Projected to Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2017-2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Eitelite Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Eitelite is a type of carbonate mineral which is rarely found in a natural way in North America. The eitelite is grouped as carbonates in the mineral classification. Carbonates are primarily sedimentary rocks formed in the biological form and are complex in structure. The name eitelite was given after the scientist Wilhelm Hermann Julius Eitel first synthesised the mineral. Eitelite is a combination sodium and magnesium carbonate with a trigonal crystal system which is considered to be of major interest. The eitelite constitutes a major proportion of sodium than magnesium and found from igneous pluton, bituminous and dolomitic shale. The eitelite crystals species vary according to their origin and differ in colour. Eitelite is most closely associated with other minerals such as trona, northupite, searlesite leucosphenite etc. Eitelite is a type of carbonate material and hence finds application in the manufacturing of soaps, detergents, paper, glass & ceramics. Owing to the high proportion of sodium content in the eitelite, it finds usage in the casting where it acts as a bonding agent.

Global Eitelite Market: Drivers and Restraints

Eitelite mineral is found majorly from the dolomites and limestone type of carbonate rocks. The eitelite mineral is available in rare quantity, and is useful in a variety of end-use industries, the increasing demand for it drives the global eitelite market. The eitelite mineral processors possess high demand owing to the demand for a variety of grades and technical specifications required for specific applications. Growth in the end-use industries such as dyes & pigments, paper and pulp, detergent etc. aids in driving the global eitelite market. Also, increasing demand for glass and ceramic is expected to drive the global eitelite market during the forecast period.

However, the economic slowdown in some of the major countries such as China, U.S. restricts the growth of eitelite market to some extent.

Global Eitelite Market: Segmentation

On the basis of planar type, eitelite market can be segmented as follows:-

Planar-s

Planer-e

Non-planar

On the basis of end-use industry, eitelite market can be segmented as follows:-

Glass & Ceramics

Detergent & Cleaners

Dyes & Pigments

Paper

Others

Global Eitelite Market: Region wise Outlook

The global eitelite market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The North America, is expected to hold major market share during the forecast period, in terms of consumption. Utah State in the North America has major occurrence of eitelite, also the demand from paper and pulp industry drives the eitelite market. Furthermore, advanced technology for mining boosts the eitelite market in the region. Western Europe eitelite market is expected to grow at relatively high CAGR during the forecast period. The countries such as Spain, France, and Germany among others are expected to contribute majorly in terms of consumption owing to the factor such as robust mining industry. The weak economic conditions in Eastern Europe is expected to affect the eitelite market to some extent. In APEJ eitelite market, the countries such as China, India, Taiwan is expected to hold major share in the market owing to the vast development of end-users industries in the region. In the MEA region, the carbonate rocks are vastly found and presence of oil in the carbonates is of major interest.

Global Eitelite Market: Country Presence

Some of the prominent countries identified having presence of eitelite, are –

Utah, U.S

Khibiny Massif, Russia

Some of the prominent players for carbonate manufacturing are-

Schaefar Kalk GmbH & Co. KG

Huber Engineering Materials

Franklin Minerals

Excalibar Minerals LLC

Imerys S.A.

Mississippi Lime Company

