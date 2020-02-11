EHS MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

EHS Management Software Market:
Executive Summary
The major factors driving the growth of the EHS market are stringent guidelines and regulations by government and federal bodies, and rising awareness about EHS among employees and organizations. Furthermore, the increasing number of accidents, especially in mining, energy, construction, and chemical industries, and growing investments by end- users are some of the other factors supporting the overall growth of the market.
The EHS market is segmented on the basis of components (solution and services), verticals, and regions. EHS services are segmented into analytics services; project deployment and implementation services; audit, assessment, and regulatory compliance services; business consulting and advisory services; certification services; and training and support services.
In 2018, the global EHS Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global EHS Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the EHS Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- SAP
- Enablon
- ETQ
- Intelex
- Gensuite
- Enviance
- Cority
- Verisk 3E
- Velocityehs
- Optial
- Sphera Solutions
- Sitehawk
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Solution
- Service
Market segment by Application, split into
- Analytics services
- Project deployment & implementation services
- Business consulting & advisory services
- Audit, assessment, and regulatory compliance services
- Certification services
- Training & support services
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global EHS Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the EHS Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of EHS Management Software are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
