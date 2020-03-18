EHR-EMR (Electronic Health Records and Electronic Medical Record) Market 2019 Global Overview by Top Leaders, Industry Revenue, Size and Demand Forecast to 2027

The latest report furnished by Market Research Future (MRFR) states that the electronic health record – electronic medical record (EHR-EMR) market is at the brink of attaining the the valuation of USD 42,427.27 million by 2027. Moreover, it will be registering a healthy CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period (2018-2027).

Market Drivers and Key Restraints

EHR-EMR are the latest offerings of the healthcare industry, with the both the technologies differing from each other by an extremely thin line. EHR refers to a modality which involves gathering, managing and creating information associated with health issues of the patient. Following this, the information transits to and from several licensed clinics, consultants and also between the staff of a healthcare organization. As opposed to this, EMR involves gathering, managing and curating the information by numerous healthcare organizations.

The EHR-EMR services are largely utilized in perioperative care and emergency care, mostly in cloud-based settings or on premise. The global market is predominantly dependent on the growth of the life-science and healthcare industries. The data experts note that both these industries have undergone a massive growth trajectory over the years, thereby enhancing the growth of the EHR-EMR market as well.

Apart from this, the use of telemedicine has risen dramatically for delivering a variety of healthcare services to the rural areas. However, the high cost of installation of EHR-EMR systems could result in the market growing at a slower rate in the coming years. The upside to this will be the growing use of EHR-EMR the markets of Asia Pacific which are still untapped, albeit the presence of large potential.

Industry Updates:

May 2019

Cerner (U.S.) is in the process of launching a connection backed by EHR which will be provided to every state’s prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP). This will lead to a quicker and highly efficient access, which will take place under the partnership with medication management company DrFirst. This partnership will entail a connection between the EHR and the PDMPs in 46 states in the United States (U.S.).

Key Players for Global EHR-EMR Market

The key companies competing in the worldwide EHR-EMR market include Cerner Corporation (US), Athenahealth Inc. (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Advanced Data Systems Corporation (US), AdvancedMD (US), GE Healthcare (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US), and others.

Segments for Global EHR-EMR Market

The global EHR-EMR Market has been segmented on the basis of components, application, mode of delivery and end-user.

The component-based segments in the market are software, services & consulting and hardware. The National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) reports that the adoption rate of EHR software by basic care physicians like pediatricians, obstetricians or gynecologists and general practitioners has risen from 72.1% to 78.6% from in 2013 to 2014, depicting the lavish growth of the EHR-EMR market.

Depending on the applications, the market caters to specialty-based and general applications. The specialty-based segments covered in the report are cardiology, neurology, radiology, oncology, and others. The report identifies cardiology to be the leading segment in the global market in 2016. As per the studies conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the year 2015, the leading cause of 366,000 deaths in the United States (US) was coronary heart disease.

The modes of delivery mentioned in the report are on-premises and cloud-based. A vast portion of the health record-based services is present within the organizational frontier of clinics, hospitals, and others, as a result of which the on-premises segment managed to get a hold of 55% of the overall market, which is the largest share.

Regional Analysis for Global EHR-EMR Market

The geographical distribution of the global market for EHR-EMR has been done for the key regions of Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Amassing the maximum share of the global market is the region of North America, which comes to a whopping 49% as of 2017. The regional market has largely benefitted from the mere presence of a number of renowned companies as well as a technologically developed healthcare infrastructure. On top of that, the region is experiencing a rise in the adoption rate of electronic health record (EHR)/electronic medical record (EMR) with the expanding healthcare industry. The National Coordinator for Health Information Technology reports that in 2015, roughly 64% of the physicians made use of electronic health record (EHR) in order to make that the messages exchanged with the patients were secure.

The second position in the global EHR-EMR market has been grabbed by Europe, which holds the second-biggest share of the overall market. Europe is segmented into smaller regions of Western Europe and Eastern Europe, where Western Europe will be leading the growth in the coming years. The surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases paired with the growing government support for adopting electronic health record (EHR)/electronic medical record (EMR) will bring in excellent business for the regional market in the forthcoming years.

Asia Pacific is on its way to rise at the highest CAGR of 6.77% during the assessment time frame, on account of the growing awareness pertaining to electronic healthcare record systems and electronic medical records systems along with their rising importance in the region. Moreover, the supportive government policies and programs are striving to enhance the market position even further.

