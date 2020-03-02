Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2018-2028

The purpose of this rich study presented by Fact.MR is to elaborate the various market projections impacting the global eggshell membrane derivatives market during the period until 2028. This assessment delivers high-end statistics concerning market size, Y-o-Y growth in trends and revenue share (US& Mn) linked to different geographies and segmentation types. Readers can acquire precise insights about growth trends along with opportunities that are expected to reshape the overall structure of the eggshell membrane derivatives market during the forecast period.

Agricultural bio-resources have been gaining recognition as new functional platforms that can seek applications in environmental, agricultural, and biological engineering. One such imperative bio-resource, the protein-rich membrane between egg white and the egg shell, which is generally regarded as waste, has been recently gaining traction across several engineering fields. Extraordinary properties of eggshell membrane derivatives are being leveraged across various areas, which in turn has resulted in increased emphasis on its potential applications. Eggshell membrane derivatives’ applications primarily include synthesis of organics, sulfonates & fluorides, nanoparticles, dyes, and sorbent of heavy metals. Eggshell membrane derivatives play a major role in biomedical engineering, environmental engineering, commercialization, sensors, and electric devices. New perspectives are gaining weight with regard to the eggshell membrane derivatives’ potential as highly valuable bio-resource. Additionally, successful researches have been conducted for use of eggshell membrane derivatives as adsorbents, in order to eliminate metal ions during wastewater treatment, while preventing inhibition of microorganisms in membrane biological reactor.

The eggshell membrane derivatives market will continue to record an august rise at 8.0% value CAGR through the period of forecast 2018 to 2028, says a new research analysis of FactMR. Roughly 355,000 kgs of eggshell membrane derivatives are envisaged to be sold globally by 2028-end.

Prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), characterized by Crohn’s diseases and ulcerative colitis, has shown a significant surge worldwide, particularly in industrialized nations. In the U.S. alone, over 3 million adults have been diagnosed with IBD in 2016, according to CDC. Across newly industrialized nations, where societies are becoming more westernized, incidence of IBD is illustrating acceleration, and is on its way of becoming a pandemic ailment. Fine powder derived from eggshell membrane have depicted positive outcomes for treatment of patients with inflammatory bowel diseases.

In vitro experiments have revealed the effectiveness of eggshell membrane derivatives in reducing inflammation and promoting colon cell proliferation. Additionally, in vivo experiments have depicted significant suppression of “disease activity index (DIA)”and colon-shortening by eggshell membrane derivatives. Taking into consideration minimal side-effects of eggshell membrane derivatives as by-product in manufacturing of egg products, application of this low-cost, natural waste product holds immense potential for prevention & treatment of IBD. This will further pose a notable impact on growth of eggshell membrane derivatives market in the near future.

The Arthritis Foundation has slated arthritis to be a global epidemic, with over 54 million adults and 0.3 million children reported to have doctor-diagnosed arthritis in the U.S. alone. Eggshell membrane derivatives have been found to relieve inflammation and pain in the joints, as it contains hyaluronic acid, chondroitin, glucosamine, and collagen, which are essential for healthy connective tissue, cartilage, and joints. Results from a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, multicenter trial, funded by ESM Technologies, state that eggshell membrane derivatives supplementation has the potential to not only relieve joint pain, but also the stiffness.

According to researchers, extraction from eggshell membrane derivatives improve symptoms of osteoarthritis, thereby offering a cost-effective alternative to chondroitin sulfate and glucosamine. Safety profile for eggshell membrane derivatives supplementation is gaining high emphasis in the nutraceuticals industry as no known side effects have been witnessed, apart from the inevitable egg allergy concern. Although limited evidence exists and eggshell membrane derivatives supplementation of joint health is a relatively new concept, current study findings are promising. Future researches on this potential of eggshell membrane derivatives will pave new growth opportunities for stakeholders in the market.

