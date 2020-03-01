Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Market: North America and Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) are Two of the Leading Regions

An insightful research on eggshell membrane derivatives market has been carried out by Fact.MR and all vital insights have been presented in a new furnished report in a systematic manner. The report reveals real time intelligence on market acumen associated with demand for eggshell membrane derivatives in various applications such as in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics across key regions worldwide.

The eggshell membrane derivatives market will continue to record an august rise at 8.0% value CAGR through the period of forecast 2018 to 2028, says a new research analysis of Fact.MR. Roughly 355,000 kgs of eggshell membrane derivatives are envisaged to be sold globally by 2028-end. Eggshell membrane derivatives continue to find increasing applications in the nutraceuticals industry, creating a marketplace worth US$ 1.8 Bn by 2028. Soluble eggshell membrane powder remains the highest selling product, with eggshell membrane collagen and collagen concentrate complementing sales. The long-term outlook on the eggshell membrane derivatives market remains positive, as demand grows at a steady clip in food & beverage, and cosmetics & personal care, according to a latest market intelligence study by Fact.MR.

According to the report, demand for eggshell membranes has been massively influenced by growing research and development on the efficacy of these ingredients. The therapeutic benefits of Natural Eggshell Membrane (NEM®) to people suffering from stiffness, osteoarthritis, and pain have been prominently covered in health and science journals, inducing a higher level of awareness among stakeholders across a broad spectrum. The fact that (NEM®) is rich in collagen, hyaluronic acid, and chondroitin is influencing food & beverage manufacturers to incorporate this ingredient in their offerings.

North America and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) are two of the leading markets for eggshell membrane derivatives globally. The demand for egg shell membranes in North America remains heavily concentrated in the US, where the behemoth nutraceutical industry is lapping up the ingredient. Demand is also sustained by growing applications in the American cosmetics industry, which has been scouring for that ever-elusive natural and skin-friendly ingredient. The surging demand from various end-use industries in the US has meant that North America continues to maintain its lead in the global market. In addition to North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Europe are likely to remain lucrative markets during the assessment period.

Potential of Eggshell Membrane Derivatives in Treating Inflammatory Bowel Diseases to Fuel its Market Growth

Prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), characterized by Crohn’s diseases and ulcerative colitis, has shown a significant surge worldwide, particularly in industrialized nations. In the U.S. alone, over 3 million adults have been diagnosed with IBD in 2016, according to CDC. Across newly industrialized nations, where societies are becoming more westernized, incidence of IBD is illustrating acceleration, and is on its way of becoming a pandemic ailment. Fine powder derived from eggshell membrane have depicted positive outcomes for treatment of patients with inflammatory bowel diseases.

According to researchers, extraction from eggshell membrane derivatives improve symptoms of osteoarthritis, thereby offering a cost-effective alternative to chondroitin sulfate and glucosamine. Safety profile for eggshell membrane derivatives supplementation is gaining high emphasis in the nutraceuticals industry as no known side effects have been witnessed, apart from the inevitable egg allergy concern. Although limited evidence exists and eggshell membrane derivatives supplementation of joint health is a relatively new concept, current study findings are promising. Future researches on this potential of eggshell membrane derivatives will pave new growth opportunities for stakeholders in the market.

