Fact.MR has actively published a new research study titled “Egg Yolk Oil Market Projected To Increase At A Value CAGR Of 5.9% During The Period Of Assessment, 2018-2028. | Key Players are Bizen Chemical Co. Ltd., Jiangxi Global Natural Spice Co. Ltd., etc” to its broad online database. This assessment works to discourse the major trends, opportunities and drivers motivating the egg yolk oil market during the period from 2018-2028. The insights structured for presenting the target market are procured from both primary research and secondary research, and are utilized for validation that is valuable to investors, manufacturers and new entrants. As per research findings, the global egg yolk oil market is expected to showcase impressive growth at 5.9% CAGR during the period until 2028.

The research report on egg yolk oil market provides analysis on every aspect and angle by involving a weighted market segmentation. Subsequent chapters in the research report impart extensive analysis and highly accurate forecasts on the egg yolk oil market. The egg yolk oil market has been segmented on the basis of poultry type, application, sales channel and region. The research report also provides volume and value projections on egg yolk oil market across all regional segments. Below is the detailed market segmentation of egg yolk oil market.

Egg yolk oil, considered as an essential oil, is a widely used product in aromatherapy owing to its anti-ageing and anti-oxidant properties. Aromatherapy and spa industry have witnessed substantial growth with increasing customer preference for skin care and growing popularity of essential oils, which has substantially impacted the growth of the egg yolk oil market. Additionally, egg yolk oil market continues to witness high demand with growing use in nutraceuticals applications to treat indigestion and support immune system functioning.

Hair loss is one of the major growing concerns that has left no region untouched. Hair loss leading to baldness is becoming a growing concern among men which has resulted in increased preference towards hair loss treatments. According to American Hair Loss Association, in men, MPB (Male Pattern Baldness) accounts for over 95 percent of hair loss. Moreover, high cost associated with scientific hair loss treatments has shifted focus of people towards using natural hair care treatment, such as application of egg yolk oil to improve scalp health.

Demand for egg yolk oil in treating hair loss continues to increase with growing prevalence of hair fall worldwide. Egg yolk oil is easily absorbed in the epidermis due to its cholesterol content facilitating efficient hair care. By maintaining and stabilizing complex intercellular skin matrix, egg yolk oil allows epidermis to undergo natural rejuvenation and repair. Cholesterol being an active emollient moisturizes dry strands of hair, consequently strengthening them by plummeting frizz ultimately providing smoothness and shine.

According to American Chemical Society, with growing conservation awareness since the last decade, customer preference for natural products over synthetic ingredients has increased. This change in preference has driven significant growth in natural products sector including personal care, cosmetics and hair care to name a few. In addition, negative publicity of synthetic ingredients has further impacted the perception of consumers towards quality of skin care products and their side effects. Growing customer inclination towards natural ingredients over synthetic ones is expected to influence adoption of egg yolk oil.

Use of egg yolk oil has also been observed in infant nutrition, and pharmaceuticals which has significantly propelled the market’s growth. Emerging economies in Asia Pacific have witnessed increased adoption of egg yolk oil given the increasing proliferation of personal care products such as sunscreens. Also, innovations in egg yolk oil has led to its growing use in supplements. Mixture of egg yolk oil and fermented garlic powder is available in odorless capsule form that facilitates enhanced boost in energy, fat burning and muscle gain. In addition, the growing popularity and ubiquity of e-commerce as a prominent sales channel can assist egg yolk oil producers to tap customers even in remote areas worldwide.

