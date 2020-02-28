An up-to-date research report has been disclosed by FactMR highlighting the titled “Egg Replacement Ingredients Market Steady Growth to be Witnessed by 2018 to 2028 | Key Players are Glanbia Plc., Tate & Lyle Plc., Ingredion Incorporated, etc.” which delivers an outlook of current market value as well as the expected forecast including Rate on Investment (ROI) together with growing CAGR during 2018-2028. The report studies the egg replacement ingredients market worldwide, especially in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions.

The outbreak of avian influenza and its subsequent prevalence among birds, primarily in the North America region, has led to an intense egg supply crisis. Poultry producers across several countries, primarily in North America, are witnessing huge losses in the wake of a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza. This epidemic has, in turn, persuaded producers to cull millions of chickens and turkeys. Consequently, food manufacturers are on the lookout for egg substitutes to include in various products, which is foreseen to bode well for egg replacement ingredients market. Moreover, this shortage could lead to increase in prices of eggs, encouraging producers and consumers to opt for egg substitutes at an affordable deal. Due to supply constraints, the prices of eggs in regions like North America could witness a drastic surge. Thus, multiple producers are vying for cutting down recipe costs by using egg substitutes, thereby propelling the growth of egg replacement ingredients market.

Though a huge demographic of players in the bakery industry provide traditional bakery offerings, only a few players make use of egg replacement ingredients in their products. Health-savvy population evolving across the globe are highly preferring functional foods with natural ingredients. This is a preeminent trend creating pioneering opportunities for companies in egg replacement ingredients market to offer products in line with this growing fad. This opens up multiple avenues for domestic and local players to penetrate into the egg replacement ingredients market for cashing on surging demand for foods which are gluten-free, armed with a high nutritional profile, and are clean labelled from bakeries and several other food joints. This is envisioned to fortify the demand for egg replacement ingredients by a large margin.

Mayonnaise is poised to stay ahead of the curve in terms of revenue in egg replacement ingredients market as compared to other application segments such as chocolates, biscuits and cookies, cakes/pastries/muffins/breads, and noodles & pasta in the egg replacement ingredients market. On the flip side, the section of cakes/ pastries/muffins/breads in egg replacement ingredients market is foreseen to exhibit faster growth over the forecast period. In the light of sudden and unprecedented decline in egg supply because of avian flu, several manufacturers of mayonnaise dressings have been receiving requests for introducing stabilizers to replace eggs in mayonnaise.

Though manufacturers in egg replacement ingredients market find it a bit challenging to restore the functionality of eggs in mayonnaise-type dressings, they are persistently formulating stabilizer systems for replacing the necessary texture and emulsification properties. This, in turn, is poised to spur the demand for egg replacement ingredients and bode well for the overall market growth.

FactMR compiled a comprehensive report on egg replacement ingredients market for the assessment period of 2018–2028. The report on egg replacement ingredients is an ideal solution for both qualitative and quantitative intelligence, which are important for gauging overall scope of the egg replacement ingredients industry. Furthermore, the report on egg replacement ingredients market also covers exhaustive information of the current scenario of the industry, which forms a base for framing the futuristic anticipations. Porter’s five forces model included in the report provides an overview of the competitive intensity, supplier, and buyer positions in the egg replacement ingredients market. Moreover, it also sheds light on the opportunities for new entrants in the egg replacement ingredients market. Further, the growth matrix entailed in the report gives a clear outline of the investment areas, which both the established and new market players should consider.

The report starts with an industry overview of global egg replacement ingredients market, which is followed by a circumstantial analysis of the industry dynamics. The impact of key growth determinants and impediments have been studied in the report which are poised to thwart market growth of egg replacement ingredients over the time. A weighted average model is included that elaborates on the impact analysis of key growth drivers and determinants on egg replacement ingredients market to help the reader in making viable business decisions. Moreover, the egg replacement ingredients market is analyzed based on various segments to outline a comprehensive industry outlook for the respective assessment timeline.

