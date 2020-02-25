Egg Incubator Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2018–2028)

Egg Incubator Market: Overview

Egg incubator is a device which provides a controlled environment for incubation of eggs. An Egg incubator works on the principle of avian incubation keeping the eggs warm in an artificially created environment. An egg incubator is used for artificial hatching of eggs, it lets the fetus grow inside without the presence of the mother to provide the conditions for growth and hatch. An ideal egg incubator should be able to offer the perfect growth atmosphere for an egg by regulating the temperature and humidity, while turning the eggs when needed. An egg incubator can be used in chicken raising facilities in a farmhouse or processing plants at varied capacities. Growing population and increasing consumption of processed food along with government initiatives promoting consumption of protein rich diets, is expected to increase the demand for eggs. Increasing the hen population would be required to meet the growing demand of eggs. The ability of an egg incubator to improve the hatchability of egg further assists in increasing hen population, thereby pushing the demand for egg incubators. At a global level, the market growth for poultry consumption will be in-line with the global GDP in the long term forecast.

Global Egg Incubator Market: Dynamics

A chicken egg normally requires 21 days of incubation for hatching. The small egg incubator is majorly used with it being a pre-requisite in a number of poultry processing farms and companies. The U.S., China, and Brazil are the major chicken meat producers, consumers and traders globally. While in terms of eggs production China, U.S. and India are the major producers. According to the FAO, the current global per-capita poultry meat consumption is around 15-16kgs. Chicken meat is comparatively cheaper as compared to other meat counterparts making it the most consumed meat globally. The demand for chicken increases further with some religions prohibiting the consumption of beef and pork. Collectively, the factors that influence the demand for chicken are the ever-rising population, disposable incomes, price economics and improving consumer dietary preferences. This will create ample opportunities for egg incubator manufacturers to develop sustainable products, driving growth in demand.

Global Egg Incubator Market: Segmentation

The global egg incubator market can be segmented on the basis of egg incubator size i.e. small, medium and large egg incubator. On the basis of incubator type, the egg incubator market is segmented as chicken egg incubator, duck egg incubator, goose egg incubator, turkey egg incubator and others. On the basis of application, the egg incubator market can be segmented as poultry farms and poultry breeding companies. On the basis of power source, the global egg incubator market can be segmented into renewable and non-renewable and on the basis of geography, the egg incubator market can be segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific ex. Japan (APEJ) and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Global Egg Incubator: Market Overview

The world-wide poultry meat production and consumption is on a rise and is highly concentrated and diverse. Chicken is produced globally, whereas turkey is majorly produced in North America and Europe. On the contrary, duck and goose are majorly produced in Asia. This creates a diversified demand for egg incubators with varied capacities. During the long term forecast, the proportion of world’s poultry meat production in developing economies is set to increase by an average of 3.6% per year until 2025. Rising disposable incomes, divergence of diets and growing population are major growth drivers. This will push the need for more hens, which will indirectly influence the demand for egg incubators. A number of manufacturers are shifting towards renewable sources of energy like the use of a solar powered egg incubator. Lifeway Solar Devices Pvt. Ltd., an India-based company has developed a solar-based egg incubator in collaboration with the Indian Institutes of Technology, Madras. The equipment runs on solar energy and has an efficiency of around 90% for hatching chicken eggs. Such innovations for sustainable products will prevail in the egg incubator market.

Global Egg Incubator Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the Egg Incubator market are:

Rcom

Corti

Q.F. Manufacturing

Petersime

Jamesway

Surehatch

Hongde

Brinsea

Fangzheng

Huida

MS Broedmachine

