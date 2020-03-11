Egg-free Mayonnaise Market Opportunity Assessment to Reveal Lucrative Growth Prospects for Players

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global dairy alternatives market in its upcoming outlook titled, ‘Egg-free Mayonnaise Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2028.’ In terms of value, the global egg-free mayonnaise market is projected to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Aligning with Industry Trends – Free-from, Low-calorie, Natural, Organic, and Vegan

Obesity is the cause of health issues such as blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol problems, which further lead to complications such as heart attack, organ failure, seizure, etc. These health issues occur in children, as well as older individuals. Increasing awareness of healthy lifestyle and nutritious food is driving the demand for egg-free mayonnaise. Egg-free mayonnaise has approximately 20-30% lesser calories than mayonnaise having egg. The demand for gluten-free, fat-free, and egg-free mayonnaise is rapidly increasing.

Natural and organic mayonnaise is made from different oils such as olive, sunflower, avocado, flax, mustard, and grape seed. Egg-free mayonnaise is available in various flavors such as tandoori, garlic & herb, mint, lime, mild curry, aioli, chipotle, sriracha, soy free, etc. Due to various flavors, organic, natural, fat-free, and gluten-free products are attracting consumers and boosting the growth of vegan and egg-free mayonnaise.

Low price, ease of use, and rising dining-out costs have all contributed to increased sales of egg-free mayonnaise. Egg-free mayonnaise of all brands is easily available at all grocery stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, and big malls, as well as e-commerce websites. Egg-free mayonnaise is easily available everywhere and at reasonable prices, which boosts the demand and helps increase the revenue. In many countries, shops specifically for vegan products have opened, which make it easier for consumers to buy egg-free mayonnaise.

The number of vegan individuals or those avoiding eating eggs owing to the growing awareness of animal welfare is increasing. Millennials are actively taking part in animal welfare NGOs and multiple programs organized by these NGOs to promote veganism. Veganism is going mainstream, which is helping the sales of egg-free mayonnaise.

Marketing Tactics Are Attracting Increasing Number of Customers

Practically, it is quite impossible to change the entire egg market, not for the next 10 years at least. Despite this, the egg-free segment is growing rapidly. Recent trends such as the change in diets and growing health awareness are expected to increase the sales of egg-free mayonnaise. Egg-free mayonnaise is available in attractive and convenient packaging. Different sizes of egg-free mayonnaise bottles are made available in plastic, as well as glass. Even small and big pouches and sachets of egg-free mayonnaise are available, which are easy to carry while travelling. Egg-free mayonnaise bottles are available in different colors, for example, tomato flavor is available in a red-colored bottle. This makes it convenient for consumers to recognize the required egg-free mayonnaise flavor easily.

This report on egg-free mayonnaise covers the trends driving each segment, and offers analysis and insights on the potential of the egg-free mayonnaise market in specific regions. The egg-free mayonnaise market in Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market in terms of share, and North America and Europe are expected to record a relatively higher CAGR. Also, Latin America is a prominent region for the players strategizing on market entry and the opportunity for growth is the highest among all regions.

Some of the key players in the market are Dr. August Oetkar KG, Crosse & Blackwell, Kensington & Sons, LLC, Nestle, Zydus Wellness Limited, Del Monte Foods Inc, Spectrum Organic Products, LLC, Unilever Group, Just Inc, Veeba Food Services Private Limited, and Follow Your Heart, Remia C.V., Granovita, Nasoya Foods, Inc and Conagra Brands, Inc.

The increasing demand for egg-free mayonnaise and the growing number of manufacturers all over the world are the reasons for the increasing competitive level in the egg-free mayonnaise market. To maintain their position in the egg-free mayonnaise market, manufacturers are producing unique & innovative products with attractive offerings.

