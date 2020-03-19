Egg and Egg Products Market Impressive Growth, Size, Share, Industry Trend, Global Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Market Insight

Processed or blended form of eggs is referred to as egg and eggs products. The egg products are conveniently packed and stored for long term usage. Egg and egg products are available in various form which include dried, powder and frozen form. Consumers have high preference for these products based on easy availability and convenience usage. Eggs and its products are high in nutritional value and are rich a source of protein. Diverse application of the product across various industries is driving the sale of this market. Eggs and egg products have a high application in food industries is one of the major factors for increased demand for the product.

Egg and Egg Products Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%. Widespread applications of egg and egg products due the health benefits obtained is found to drive its market on a global level. Also, increase in disposable income is found to have a positive influence on this market. Egg and egg products are highly used across the regions for culinary purpose, manufacturing of vaccines, personal care products and others. This has a major impact in the increased sale of egg and egg products in various industries

A shift in consumer’s consumption preferences towards adoption of healthy life-style has influenced the growth of egg and egg products share in the market based on the high nutritional value. Increasing application of egg and egg products in personal care products due to anti-ageing properties has increased its market share on a global level. Higher demand for bakery and confectionery products has a positive impact on the increasing sale of egg and egg products in the food market. Key players are following strategies of merger and acquisition of small players due to high demand of the product. U.S. is the dominating country for production and consumption of egg and egg products and also exports the product to various countries of other regions.

Major Key Players

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (U.S.),

Global Egg Corporation (Canada)

Godrej Agrovet Ltd (India),

Tyson Foods, Inc. (U.S.),

Land O’Lakes, Inc. (U.S.),

Noble Foods Ltd. (U.K.),

Barry Farms (U.S.),

The global egg and egg products market is segmented based on form, product-type, application, and region. Based on the form, dried form is found to be dominant holding a major market share. Amongst the various applications, food based based application is calculated to hold a major share owning to high demand from convenience food industries. Based on product-type whole egg dominates the market.

Key Findings

Sale of personal care products with egg as a major ingredient is found to be growing at a higher rate during the forecast period

Top exporters of egg and egg products include China, Spain, U.S., Thailand and Malaysia

Segments

Egg and egg products has been segmented based on form which comprises of dried, liquid, others. Egg and egg products in dried form is found to hold a major share due to high application in various industries and easy storage property.

Egg and Egg Products has been segmented based on product-type which include egg white, egg yolk, whole egg, others. Whole egg holds a lion’s share among the product-type.

Egg and Egg Products has been segmented based on application which include food (ready-to-eat meals, confectionery, dips & sauces, bakery, dairy products, horeca, others), non-food (personal care, animal feed, medicines & vaccines, others. Food based applications dominates the share among the various applications of egg and egg products owing to increasing consumers demand for ready-to-eat meals and bakery products.

Regional Analysis

Global Egg and Egg Products Market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is evaluated to be the largest market for egg and egg products followed by Europe. Increased production of egg and egg products in U.S. is projected to generate a high revenue from North America during the given forecast period. Changing consumer preferences for healthy and high nutritional value products will support the sale of egg and egg products in various region during the forecast period. The major importers of egg and egg products include France, Hong Kong, U.K., Singapore and U.S. Based on the higher demand for functional food products and nutraceuticals, the import and export of egg and egg products in the developed countries is found to rise at a steady rate.