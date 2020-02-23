Efficacy Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Efficacy Testing Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

By product and service, the market is segmented into consumables, services, and instruments. The consumables segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of the market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include regular and bulk purchases of consumables.

On the basis of type, the market is classified into antimicrobial efficacy testing and disinfectant efficacy testing. The disinfectant efficacy testing segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market during the next five years. The applications of antimicrobial efficacy testing in the cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries are driving the growth of this market.

In 2018, the global Efficacy Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Efficacy Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Efficacy Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Charles River

Becton Dickinson and Company

SGS

Eurofins Scientific

Merck KGaA

Biomerieux Sa

Pacific Biolabs

Wuxi Apptec

North American Science Associates

American Type Culture Collection

Toxikon Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Products

Services

Instruments

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Cosmetic and Personal Care Products

Medical Devices

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Efficacy Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Efficacy Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

