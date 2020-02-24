Effervescent Packaging Market Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecast to 2023

Summary

Global Effervescent Packaging Market Information Report by Packaging Type (Tubes, Sachets, Stick Packs, and others), By Product (Tablets and Powder), by Application (Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals and Others) and By Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Highlights

Increasing consumer preference of beverages such as vitamin waters, energy drinks and sport beverages with functional ingredients, is driving the growth of the market. Increasing popularity of fast dissolving drug delivery systems, and rising consumer interest in preventive healthcare have a positive influence on the growth of the market. Effervescent packaging is used for packing effervescent tablets and powders. Effervescent tablets are high on vitamin content, and oncoming in contact with liquid, they break up and form a solution. However, regulatory issues may hamper the growth of the market.

Global Effervescent Packaging Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Key Players

The prominent players in the effervescent Packaging market include Sanner GmbH (Germany), Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH (Germany), Nutrilo GmbH (Germany), Unither Pharmaceuticals (France), Amerilab Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Hebei Xinfuda Plastic Products Co., Ltd. (China), Parekhplast India Ltd. (India), Zhejiang Sorfa Life Science Research Co., Ltd (China), and GEA Group (Germany).

Market Research Analysis

Global effervescent packaging market has been segmented based on packaging type, product, application and region. On the basis of packaging type, the market is segmented as tubes, sachets, stick packs, and others. The tubes segment dominates the packaging type segment of the market. The effervescent tablet tubes are non-toxic and immune to microbiological attack. Additionally these tubes are customer friendly and optimal for daily use.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into tablets and powder. The tablets segment dominates the product segment of the market. Effervescent tablets are a widely used dosage form in the pharmaceutical industry, for example for treating pain, fever or respiratory diseases. These tablets ease the intake of medicines for patients, especially for those with difficulty in swallowing. Powder product is also expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period. On the basis of applications, the pharmaceutical sector dominates the application segment of the market.

Effervescent Packaging Market Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the Global Effervescent Packaging Market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global effervescent packaging market by its packaging type, product, application and region.

By Packaging Type

Tubes

Sachets

Stick Packs

Others

By Product

Tablets

Powder

By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Others

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

