Effervescent Packaging Market Find Out Top Impacting Factor of Market Growth By Opportunity and Industry Forecast to 2023

Global Effervescent Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth, Future Scope by Packaging Type (Tubes, Sachets, Stick Packs, and others), By Product (Tablets and Powder), by Application (Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals and Others) and By Region – Forecast To 2023

Effervescent Packaging Market Overview

Effervescent tablets, powders and liquids demand a distinctive packaging to maintain product integrity. Special packaging is required to make sure that these products don’t encounter with external factors such as moisture, extreme temperatures, pollutants, etc. as such contact may cause the effervescent product to dissolve, change its properties and lose purpose of use.

According to a report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the effervescent packaging market is steadily growing due to many factors including rising awareness and shift towards preventive healthcare, a fast-growing market for medical care, increasing popularity of fast dissolving medicine solutions, etc. This will drive the growth of research and development in the healthcare industry, invention of new drug formulas, and, in turn, drive the growth for effervescent packaging market around the globe.

Key Players in the Industry

Some of the prominent players in the effervescent Packaging market include

Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH (Germany)

Nutrilo GmbH (Germany)

Amerilab Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Hebei Xinfuda Plastic Products Co. Ltd. (China)

Sanner GmbH (Germany)

Parekhplast India Ltd. (India)

Zhejiang Sorfa Life Science Research Co., Unither Pharmaceuticals (France) Ltd (China)

GEA Group (Germany).

Industry Updates

Sanner GmBH will present its broad variety of primary packaging solutions for effervescent products at PharmaPack Europe. The AdPack desiccant sachets made of Tyvek will offer an ideal combination of moisture protection, breathability and durability of effervescent tablets and powders.

Segmental Analysis

The effervescent packaging market has been analyzed on the basis of packaging type, product, application and region. Based upon packaging type, the effervescent packaging market has been further segmented into tubes, sachets, stick packs and others. The market has been segmented into tablets and powder, based on product type. On the basis of application, the effervescent packaging market has been segmented into pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals.

The segment of tablets dominates the market based on product. The pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries mainly deal in effervescent tablets to treat a wide variety of illnesses and deficiencies as effervescent tablets make the absorption of the required drugs easier. For patients with a swallowing difficulty, effervescent drugs can be a simpler way to get the required medication as the intake can be water based. These factors are bound to create higher demands for effervescent drugs in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, driving growth of the effervescent packaging market as well.

The segment of effervescent tubes is estimated to capture a larger market share, based on packaging type as effervescent tablet tubes are non-toxic and immune to microbiological attacks. An important factor of consideration when packaging effervescent tablets is maintaining a balanced humid atmosphere within the tube. Undue exposure to moisture can cause discoloration, dissolution and/or ineffectiveness of such tablets due to a high vitamin component in them. Therefore, tube-based packaging solutions are deemed promising for maintenance of the necessary conditions to preserve product effectiveness and durability.

Detailed Regional Analysis

Based on region, the effervescent packaging market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe and Rest of the World (RoW). The European region is dominating the segment for effervescent packaging market with countries like Germany, France, and the U.K. experiencing higher healthcare expenditure a rise in the government support for usage and promotion of effervescent drug-based treatment. North America being the second largest region in the market, is deemed to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With rising consumer demand for preventive healthcare and rising budget allocations provided for the same, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period till 2023.

