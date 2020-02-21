Effective Microorganisms (EM) 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024 Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4219610#ixzz5jX3xdp7b

EM is an abbreviation of “Effective Microorganism”, is a new compound microbial preparation, composed of photosynthetic bacteria, lactic acid bacteria, yeast, actinomycetes and other 10 more than 80 kinds of microbial compound culture from the flora, formed a complex and stable microbial system, mutual cooperation, the advantages of powerful, extremely powerful.

EM was coined by Professor Dr. Teruo Higa, who developed EM. EM consists of a wide variety of effective, beneficial and non-pathogenic microorganisms produced through a natural process and not chemically synthesized or genetically engineered. It comes in a liquid form.

EM has a broad application. EM has no adverse effects on and is beneficial to plants, animals, and humans. Very simply put, EM lives off our waste while we live off “their waste”. Their waste simply translates to a healthy environment for us in that EM becomes inactivated, therefore, a mutual existence can be had. EM only creates the condition for best results, that is, the users should nurture the condition and provide the resources for EM to perform optimally. Microorganisms exist naturally throughout the environment from rock crevices to our internal organs. In our present day environment, putrefactive microorganisms, those types responsible for the rotting of organic matter to maladies in organisms, dominate much of the sphere of the microorganisms.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, global market of Effective Microorganisms (EM) developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of about 9%.

The global average price of Effective Microorganisms (EM) is in the decreasing trend, from 8.4 USD/L in 2012 to 8.1 USD/L in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Effective Microorganisms (EM) includes EM 1, EM, and the proportion of EM in 2016 is about 85.67%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

The worldwide market for Effective Microorganisms (EM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.0% over the next five years, will reach 20 million US$ in 2024, from 13 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Effective Microorganisms (EM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

EMRO

EMNZ

SCD Probiotics

Efficient Microbes

Asia Plant

VIOOO Biology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

EM 1

EM

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Agriculture

Animal Husbandry

Wastewater Treatment

Sanitation Systems

Others

