Educational Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Educational Software Market 2019
Educational software is computer software, the primary purpose of which is teaching or self-learning. Educational software is the developmental and non-developmental software which are specifically used for education. It also reflects on the technical and also instructional design for developing the courseware or educational application.
According to the statistics of the Ministry of Education, in 2009 there were 10.64 million primary and secondary full-time teachers and 179.40 million primary and secondary school students. Such a large number of primary and secondary students gave birth to a huge market demand. The potential market capacity is extremely large. While the ratio of investment in the education sector and the China whole GDP is only 4.15% (2014), which is about half the developed countries. Compared with India, Thailand and other developing countries, it is still a wide gap. Taking into account the great volume of China’s economy and rapid growth in the future of China’s GDP, there still have at least one time space for the development of expenditure on education.
The main procurement area of educational software are still concentrated in the information leading comparison of large and medium-sized cities. From the regional distribution of demand, East China, North China, South China is relatively strong, the western region is weak, and urban and rural differences are relatively large.
In 2018, the global Educational Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Educational Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Educational Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Neusoft
Wisedu
Jucheng
Kingsun
Hongen
Guangdong Dongtian Digital Technology
Zhengfang Software
Kingosoft
Beijing China Education Star Technology
IntelHouse Technology
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
K-12 Educational Software
University Education Software
Adult Education Software
Elderly Education Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Quality-oriented Education Software
Examination-oriented Education Software
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Educational Software Manufacturers
Educational Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Educational Software Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
