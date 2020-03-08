Educational Robots Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2018-2028

Educational Robots

The primary objective of educational robots is to provide an experience that facilitates the student’s knowledge, attitude and skill development. Educational robots may include jointed and mobile robots. Manufacturers are developing educational robots that provide practical and interactive learning experience. The manufacturers also provide a browser based knowledge ecosystem which can be accessed by teachers and students via any internet enabled device. Educational robots and the additional hardware and software solutions are user-friendly, and users having no programming experience can also access the educational robots’ features.

Primarily, there are three roles identified for educational robots. As an educational subject in itself, educational robots help students learn by using basic integrated actions and programmed objects. Secondly, educational robots act as learning support tools. Educational robots implement realistic educational simulations that serve as a bridge between application and acquisition of knowledge, skills, and attributes. Tele-presence educational robots enable the creation of a virtual classroom for students.

Educational Robots Market: Drivers and Challenges

There are various factors that drive the demand for educational robots. Fully functional educational robots can gain precise information about the environment surrounding it and function accordingly, without any governing force. This factor will enable the global educational robots market to boom during the forecast period. Such educational robots possess the ability to educate an individual student as well as a group for an extended time period. Companies offer educational robots that move around in their operational environment avoiding collisions and damage to people, property or itself, without any human intervention. Such factors are expected to drive the global educational robots market. Technologically smarter versions of educational robots have a number of environmental sensors embedded in them, which enhance their operational ability and makes them less vulnerable to self-damage. Thus, factors, such as self maintenance, sense of environment and autonomous navigation are expected to propel the global educational robots market to greater heights during the forecast period.

Educational robots are very expensive. Small and medium sized educational institutions cannot afford to invest in educational robots due to heavy initial expenditure and high maintenance costs. Also, lack of awareness regarding the educational robots technology hinders the growth of the global educational robots market. China and Japan are also dominant participants in the global educational robots market.

Educational Robots Market: Segmentation

On the basis of functional ability, the global educational robots market can be segmented into the following:

Self-maintenance

Task performance

Task perception

Environmental perception

Autonomous navigation

Other abilities (Self-learning, reasoning et cetera)

Currently, educational robots manufacturers are focused on continuous up-gradation and addition of functional abilities to the educational robots technology.

On the basis of educational level, the global educational robots market can be segmented as follows:

Kindergarten

K-12

Higher Education

On the basis of application, the global educational robots market can be segmented into the following:

Core Subject

Educational Support Tools

Tele-presence

Educational Robots Market: Regional Outlook

Among all the regions, North America holds the largest market share of the global educational robots market and is anticipated to maintain a steady growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of educational robots market in North America is attributed to the ever-rising technology and science related intellectuality in children. Increasing adoption of educational robots in various educational institutes is expected to provide a boost to the Educational Robots market in the region.

The educational robots markets in Western Europe, and SEA and Others of APAC are expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of classroom automation equipment in the regions.

Educational Robots Market: Key Players

Few of the major players operating in the global Educational Robots market include, RAWrobotics; Dexter Industries; ArcBiotics; Parallax Inc.; rero; Robots in Schools Ltd. (EDBOT); fischertechnik GmbH; RoboThink; Robotical Ltd.; The LEGO Group (LEGO education); Modular Robotics Incorporated and MRT International Limited, among others.