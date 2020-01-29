EDUCATION SOFTWARE MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Executive Summary

In 2018, the global Education Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Education Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Education Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Brainchild

Tyler

MAXIMUS

Merit Software

MediaNet Solutions

Edupoint Educational Systems

MSB SERVICES

SEAS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Math Skills Software

Keyboarding Software

Language Arts Skills Software

Assessment Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Kindergarten

K-12

Higher Education

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Education Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

