Education -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

The ancient education of China began in the Chinese classical works, rather than religious organizations. In Chinese history, clearly documented school for formal teaching began in Xia Dynasty (c. 2100-1600 B.C.). Since the beginning of 21st Century, the Chinese government gave priority to education and put forward the strategic policy of “revitalizing the nation through science and education”. Deepening educational system reform, strengthening quality education, and adhering to make nine-year compulsory education universal and eliminating illiteracy are the most important tasks of education.

The Chinese education system follows a specific pattern where early childhood education (pre-primary) is followed by primary school (Elementary school), middle school, secondary school (High school), and post-secondary (Tertiary) education. There are two major examinations for students undergoing school education in China, Zhongkao and Gaokao. Students begin their nine-year compulsory education at about six years old, and they progress through elementary school and junior high school over the following nine years. At the end of Grade Nine, all students are required to take Zhongkao, which is the cumulative assessment of this nine-year education period and is the entrance examination for senior high school.

The overall growth of the industry will be driven by rising responsiveness of people towards the benefits of early education and continuing education and growing demand for online teaching methods. The trends observed in China regarding the education industry are growing access to internet and declining rates of young population. While on one side, internet opens up the opportunities to grab overseas education, simultaneously it poses a threat to domestic educational institutions. Another challenge faced by the industry is declining rate of young population reflected by the fact that enrollments in primary and secondary education have been declining since 2007.

The report, “China Education Industry” analyzes the prevailing condition of the industry along with its major segments including pre-primary, primary, K-12, post-secondary and adult/continuing education. Chinese domestic and international education market along with specific dependence on the US education as well as the market dynamics of the Chinese education industry are being presented in this report. The major players, TAL Education, TARENA International, China Distance Education Holding and New Oriental have being profiled and compared, along with their key financials and strategies for growth.

Table of Content

1. China Education System

1.1 Overview

1.1.1 Ancient Education

1.1.2 Modern Education

1.2 Educational Milestones

1.3 Classification

1.3.1 Pre School Education

1.3.2 Primary & Secondary Education

1.3.3 Higher Education

1.3.4 Adult or Continuing Education

2. China Education Industry Analysis

-Market Segments

-Student Enrollment

-Education Spending

-Literacy Rates

-Cost Breakdown

2.1 Domestic Industry Analysis

-No. of Kindergartens

-Enrollment by Segment

-Higher Education Graduates

Technical/Vocation Education

-Tutoring Classes

-Professional Market

2.2 International Industry Analysis

-International Schools by Provinces

-Share of International Students

-Comparison of Cost of Studying Abroad

-Schools for Foreign Children in China

– Courses Offered by International Schools

-Chinese Students Abroad

2.2.1 The US

– Chinese Students in the US

-Migration by Field of Study

2.3 Online Education Analysis

-Online Market Value: Actual & Forecasted

-Online Market Volume: Actual & Forecasted

-Market Segmentation

-Educational Tools

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Reforming Education Structure

3.2 Growing Internet Access

3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.4 Demographic Changes

4. Competitive Landscape

-Competitor Matrix

-Market Capitalization

-Centre Expansion

-ASP per Enrollment

-Centres in Beijing

-Professional Market Share

5. Company Profiles

5.1 China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.

5.1.1 Business Overview

5.1.2 Financial Overview

5.1.3 Business Strategies

5.2 TAL Education Group

5.2.1 Business Overview

5.2.2 Financial Overview

5.2.3 Business Strategies

5.3 TARENA International, Inc.

5.3.1 Business Overview

5.3.2 Financial Overview

5.3.3 Business Strategies

5.4 New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc.

5.4.1 Business Overview

5.4.2 Financial Overview

5.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

School-age Population by Education Level (2014)

Total Student Enrollment in China (2007-2015E)

Literacy Rates in China in Age Group 15-24 Years (1990-2015)

Education Spending in China as % of Disposable Income (2008-2013)

Pupil / Teacher Ratio (2006-2013)

China Education Industry by Cost Breakdown (2014)

Average Annual Salary by Education Degree (2014)

Number of Kindergartens in China (2007-2014)

Student Enrollment in 30 Largest K-12 Tuition Markets (2007-2015E)

New Entrants into Education (2010-2014)

Higher Education Graduates in China (2009-2015E)

Technical and Vocational Education & Training (TVET) Enrollments in Tertiary Education (2006-2014E)

Extra-curricular Tutoring Classes (2009/2014)

China Professional Education Market by Value (2010-2015E)

Breakdown of Chinese Professional Education Market (2014)

Provincial Distribution of International Schools in China – Top 10 (2014)

China’s Share of Internationally Mobile Students (2001/2014)

China as Host to International Universities (August 2015)

Average Annual Cost YoY Change of Studying Abroad for International Students (2012/13 and 2013/14 School Year)

