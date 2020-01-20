EDUCATION APPS MARKET 2018- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST BY 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Education Apps – Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

This report studies the global Education Apps market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Education Apps market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The extensive use of smartphones and tablets by students for study purposes is the primary factor driving the growth of the education apps market. However, to include educational apps as a part of the learning process, educational institutions must have a strong ICT infrastructure. For this, educational institutions need to invest heavily in installing software and enhancing server capabilities. Educational apps are extensively promoting collaborative learning and active learning. Consequently, K-12 and higher education segments across the globe are emphasizing on including such apps in their education digitization framework.

One trend in the market is growing focus on wearable technology. In addition to improving the focus of students, the utilization of wearable technology will also provide a platform for students and instructors to share ideas and implement processes.

With the growing number of job opportunities in STEM fields, the coming years will observe a rise in the number of students opting for STEM subjects. This will subsequently drive the need for STEM-based learning apps and according to our market research analysts, this will be one of the primary factors that will fuel the growth of this market during the forecast period.

In 2017, the global Education Apps market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Age of Learning

Duolingo

Edmodo

Lumosity

Rosetta Stone

WizIQ

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wearable technology

Smartphones

Market segment by Application, split into

K-12 education

Higher education

