Edible Packaging Market Segmented By Application And Geography Trends, Growth And Forecast To 2023

Edible Packaging Market Research Report 2019 provides information on Global Edible Packaging Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Material (Polysaccharides, Lipid, Protein Films and Others), by End User (Food & Beverage, and Pharmaceutical) and by Region – Forecast To 2023

Edible Packaging Market Scenario

The global market of edible packaging is growing and is expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The global edible packaging market is estimated to demonstrate an exponential growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a whooping, digit CAGR of 6.1% during the estimated period (2017-2023). Innovation plays a major role in driving the growth of edible packaging market. Therefore, advanced technology in packaging has allowed companies to innovate products instead of sticking to traditional packaging methods. Due to this, many companies are in their product designs. Adopting sustainable and smart innovation will help improve the safety of food and at the same time will enhance the visual appeal for the consumers. Companies spend more on packaging innovation rather than on production cost so as to enhance the performance of the packaging technique.

Key Players

The prominent players in the edible packaging market include –

WikiCell Designs Inc. (U.S.),Tate & Lyle Plc. (U.K.), Safetraces Inc. (U.S.), JRF Technology LLC (U.S.), Tipa Corp (Israel), MonoSol LLC (U.S.), Watson Inc. (U.S.), Devro plc (U.K.), Interpack (U.S.), Evoware (Indonesia), Coveris Holdigs (U.S.), Dupont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Ingredion Inc (U.S.), Nagase & Co. Ltd. (Japan), Pace International LLC (U.S.)

Regional Analysis

On the basis of regions, global edible packaging market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). North America dominates the global edible packaging market. Increasing demand packaged food in this region driving the growth of the market. U.S. accounted for the largest market share in North America. Rise in preference of hygienic packaging and the growth of pharmaceutical industry in this region is also fuelling the growth of the market. Europe is expected to be another major market in terms of demand for edible packaging and is expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period. The packaging industry holds a strong ground in Europe owing to high demand for packaging coupled with speedy rates of product innovation and development. South America and the Middle East & Africa regions are also expected to show a positive growth during the forecast period due to rising demand from the e-commerce sector.

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region for the market. Rapid growth in packaging industry in Asia Pacific region is the major factor driving the growth of the market. Growing industrialization and urbanization in the developing countries such as China and India, provides boost to the market. Additionally, the availability of raw materials and low labor cost, together form a positive influence on the market growth. China, Japan, India, Australia, and Indonesia are the major markets of Asia Pacific. China accounts for the largest market share in the region mainly due to rapid growth in urbanization and industrial development.

Market Research Analysis

Global Edible Packaging Market has been segmented based on material, application and region. On the basis of the material, the market has been segmented into polysaccharides, lipid, protein films and others. Lipid-based edible packaging dominates the material segment of the market due to their efficient use as a water-vapor barrier in edible films. Polysaccharides are also expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period. It is largely used in the pharmaceutical sector.

On the basis of the application, the market has been segmented into food & beverage, and pharmaceutical. The Food & beverage industry dominates the application segment of the market and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising demand for packaged foods & beverages including ready-to-eat meals, frozen meals, and snack foods. Increasing consumer income in countries such as China, India, and Brazil, has led to a growth in the demand for good-quality packaged food. The pharmaceutical industry is also expected to contribute significantly to the market during the forecast period. The rising income level, especially for the lower income groups, along with the government commitments for providing basic health facilities are projected to provide medicines at an affordable cost to the populations, even in the developing regions. This is likely to drive the growth of the pharmaceutical industry and will lead to more usage of the edible packaging.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Edible Packaging market by its technology, product, end user, and region.

By Material

Polysaccharides

Lipid

Protein Films

Others

By Application

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

