Edge Data Center 2019 Global Market to Reach US$ 1,740 million and Growing at CAGR of 13% by 2023

This report analyzes the global edge data center market by components (hardware, software, service), by service (professional service, support and maintenance service), by organization size (small & medium enterprises), by vertical (banking, IT & telecommunication); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global edge data center market is expected to reach USD 1,740 million by 2023, at a CAGR of near about 13% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.
The major players in global edge data center market include:
- Rittal (Germany)
• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)
• Elliptical Mobile Solutions (U.S.)
• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)
• Panduit Corp (U.S.)
• Anixter International (U.S.)
• Wave-2-Wave Solution Corporation (U.S.)
• Zellabox (Australia)
• Dell Inc. (U.S.)
• Silicon Graphics, Inc. (U.S.)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
On the basis of components, the global edge data center market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Hardware
• Software
• Service
On the basis of service, the global edge data center market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Professional Service
• Support and Maintenance Service
On the basis of organization size, the global edge data center market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Small Enterprises
• Medium Enterprises
On the basis of vertical, the global edge data center market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Banking
• IT & Telecommunication
………
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
Table 1 Edge Data Center Market, By Components
Table 2 Edge Data Center Market, By Organization Size
Table 3 Edge Data Center Market, By Vertical
Table 4 Edge Data Center Market, By Region
Table 5 North America Edge Data Center Market, By Components
Table 6 North America Edge Data Center Market, By Organization Size
Table 7 North America Edge Data Center Market, By Vertical
Table 8 U.S. Edge Data Center Market, By Components
Table 9 U.S. Edge Data Center Market, By Organization Size
Table 10 U.S. Edge Data Center Market, By Vertical
Table 11 Canada Edge Data Center Market, By Components
Table 12 Canada Edge Data Center Market, By Organization Size
Table 13 Canada Edge Data Center Market, By Vertical
Table 14 Europe Edge Data Center Market, By Components
Table 15 Europe Edge Data Center Market, By Organization Size
Table 16 Europe Edge Data Center Market, By Vertical
Table 17 Germany Edge Data Center Market, By Components
Table 18 Germany Edge Data Center Market, By Organization Size
Table 19 Germany Edge Data Center Market, By Vertical
Table 20 France Edge Data Center Market, By Components
Table 21 France Edge Data Center Market, By Organization Size
Table 22 France Edge Data Center Market, By Vertical
Table 23 U.K. Edge Data Center Market, By Components
Table 24 U.K. Edge Data Center Market, By Organization Size
Table 25 U.K. Edge Data Center Market, By Vertical
Table 26 Rest Of Europe Edge Data Center Market, By Components
Table 27 Rest Of Europe Edge Data Center Market, By Organization Size
Table 28 Rest Of Europe Edge Data Center Market, By Vertical
Table 29 Asia-Pacific Edge Data Center Market, By Components
Table 30 Asia-Pacific Edge Data Center Market, By Organization Size
Table 31 Asia-Pacific Edge Data Center Market, By Vertical
Table 32 Rest Of The World Edge Data Center Market, By Components
Table 33 Rest Of The World Edge Data Center Market, By Organization Size
Table 34 Rest Of The World Edge Data Center Market, By Verticalfigure 1 Research Type
Figure 2 Edge Data Center Market: By Components (%)
Figure 3 Edge Data Center Market: By Organization Size (%)
Figure 4 Edge Data Center Market: By Vertical (%)
Figure 5 Edge Data Center Market: By Region (%)
Figure 6 North America Edge Data Center Market, By Components (%)
Continued……
