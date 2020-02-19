Edge Analytics 2019 Global Market to Reach US$ 11 billion and Growing at CAGR of 31% by 2023

This report analyzes the global edge analytics market by component (solutions, services), type (descriptive, predictive, prescriptive, diagnostic), deployment (cloud, on premise), business application (sales, marketing, HR, operations, finance) and vertical; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global edge analytics market is expected to reach USD 11 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 31% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.
The major players in global edge analytics market include:
- Cisco Corporation (U.S.)
• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
• SAP SE (Germany)
• SAS Institute (U.S.)
• Apigee Corporation (U.S.)
• AGT International Inc. (Switzerland)
• Foghorn Systems (U.S.)
• CGI Group Inc. (Canada)
• Analytic Edge (India)
• Prism Tech (U.K.)
Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3800451-edge-analytics-market-research-report-global-forecast-2023
For more information or any query mail at [email protected]
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
On the basis of component, the global edge analytics market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Solutions
• Services
On the basis of type, the global edge analytics market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Descriptive
• Predictive
• Prescriptive
• Diagnostic
On the basis of deployment, the global edge analytics market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Cloud
• On Premise
On the basis of business application, the global edge analytics market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Sales
• Marketing
• HR
• Operations
• Finance
On the basis of vertical, the global edge analytics market has been categorized into the following segments:
- BFSI
• Manufacturing
• Healthcare
• Retail
• IT & Telecommunication
• Media & Entertainment
• Travel & Hospitality
• Government
• Others
………
Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3800451-edge-analytics-market-research-report-global-forecast-2023
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
Table 1 Edge Analytics Market, By Component
Table 2 Edge Analytics Market, By Type
Table 3 Edge Analytics Market, By Deployment
Table 4 Edge Analytics Market, By Business Application
Table 5 Edge Analytics Market, By Vertical
Table 6 Edge Analytics Market, By Regions
Table 7 North America Edge Analytics Market, By Component
Table 8 North America Edge Analytics Market, By Type
Table 9 North America Edge Analytics Market, By Deployment
Table 10 North America Edge Analytics Market, By Business Application
Table 11 North America Edge Analytics Market, By Vertical
Table 12 U.S. Edge Analytics Market, By Component
Table 13 U.S. Edge Analytics Market, By Type
Table 14 U.S. Edge Analytics Market, By Deployment
Table 15 U.S. Edge Analytics Market, By Business Application
Table 16 U.S. Edge Analytics Market, By Vertical
Table 17 Canada Edge Analytics Market, By Component
Table 18 Canada Edge Analytics Market, By Type
Table 19 Canada Edge Analytics Market, By Deployment
Table 20 Canada Edge Analytics Market, By Business Application
Table 21 Canada Edge Analytics Market, By Vertical
Table 22 Germany Edge Analytics Market, By Component
Table 23 Germany Edge Analytics Market, By Type
Table 24 Germany Edge Analytics Market, By Deployment
Table 25 Germany Edge Analytics Market, By Business Application
Table 26 Germany Edge Analytics Market, By Vertical
Table 27 U.K. Edge Analytics Market, By Component
Table 28 U.K. Edge Analytics Market, By Type
Table 29 U.K. Edge Analytics Market, By Deployment
Table 30 U.K. Edge Analytics Market, By Business Application
Table 31 U.K. Edge Analytics Market, By Vertical
Table 32 Europe Edge Analytics Market, By Component
Table 33 Europe Edge Analytics Market, By Type
Table 34 Europe Edge Analytics Market, By Deployment
Table 35 Europe Edge Analytics Market, By Business Application
Table 36 Europe Edge Analytics Market, By Vertical
Table 37 France Edge Analytics Market, By Component
Table 38 France Edge Analytics Market, By Type
Table 39 France Edge Analytics Market, By Deployment
Table 40 France Edge Analytics Market, By Business Application
Table 41 France Edge Analytics Market, By Vertical
Continued……
Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3800451
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)