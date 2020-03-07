Eco-Friendly Tiles Market 2019 Global Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Eco-Friendly Tiles Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Eco-Friendly Tiles Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment with Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Type (Porcelain, Ceramic, Terrazzo, and Others), By Product (Floor Tiles, Wall Tiles, and others), and By End-user (Residential and Non-residential) and By Region – Forecast To 2023

Global Eco Friendly Tiles Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

Market Insights

The eco-friendly tiles market is gaining a considerable amount of traction in the new era of the construction industry. According to the reports published by Market Research Future on global eco-friendly tiles stating that the market will flourish by the year-end of 2023, as it is exploring new opportunities and is also expected to garner at a rapid pace with a CAGR of 9.2%. The market has a bright growth graph as the demands of such tiles are increasing from time to time due to its tremendous benefits.

Eco-friendly tiles are the new call in the construction industry. In recent time, the eco-friendly tiles are replacing traditional tiles on the steady note, due to its ease of availability and concerns towards the environment. The eco-friendly tiles are made from renewable materials such as clay and scrap metal, due to which, these are gaining popularity in various construction projects and building contracts. The usage of eco-friendly are high in remodeling and reconstructing of homes, which is fueling the demands for the eco-friendly tiles, and hence, the market is also getting traction and will grow substantially in the years to come.

Key Players

The prominent players in the eco-friendly tiles market include-

ANN Sacks Tile & Stone Inc. (U.S.)

Arizona Tile (U.S.)

Bedrosians Tile & Stone (U.S.)

Marazzi Group S.r.l. (Italy)

Villagio Tile & Stone (U.S.)

Dal-Tile Corporation (U.S.)

Wausau Tile Inc. (U.S.)

Terra Green Ceramics Inc (U.S.)

EnviroGLAS Products Inc. (U.S.)

Crossville Inc. (U.S.)

Johnson Tiles (India)

Nemo Tile Company Inc. (U.S.)

Florim Ceramiche S.P.A (Italy)

Vitromex USA (U.S.)

Division Iris Ceramica (Italy)

Market Drivers & Trends

The most obvious factors that are helping the global eco-friendly tiles market to grow consistently is that these tiles tend to reduce the impact on the environment as lesser energy is consumed in the manufacturing process. In the manufacturing process of these tiles, there is less production of wastage as well as usage of recyclable material also prevails, which in total, is bringing down the overall cost of the eco-friendly tiles.

Eco-friendly tiles are an essential part of green chemistry owing to the proliferation of the concept of green building, stringent environmental regulations, and growth in the adoption of sustainable products. These are some of the significant factors that are driving the market towards a positive path.

Further, the increase in the growth of environmental awareness among various industries across the world has influenced to switch to eco-friendly tiles usage broadly. Thus, this factor has surged the demand for eco-friendly tiles in the global eco-friendly tiles market, which in turn, is gaining traction over the years. With that, the implementations of various government bodies and crucial environmental guidelines over the construction of building projects have led to the use of eco-friendly tiles. Many building councils have also encouraged the use of eco-friendly tiles even in non-residential construction projects.

Global Market Segmentation

Market Research Future Report offers a comprehensive segmental analysis of the global eco-friendly tiles market that is listed on the basis of type, product, and end-user.

By the mode of type, the market comprises of porcelain, ceramic, terrazzo, and others. Ceramic tiles are mostly preferred in residential and commercial construction and can also be molded into various desired sizes due to their process of making includes clay, sand, and other natural products. Such tiles are used for the construction of walls and floors. Hence, this could be a significant factor which is taking this segment of eco-friendly tiles market to rise consistently in the forecasted period.

By the mode of end-user, this market segment includes residential and non-residential. Among these, non-residential leads to the end-user segment of the market as government bodies are increasingly focusing on the development of public infrastructure, hence boosting the demand for eco-friendly tiles. In this segment, the tiles are also used to construct commercial buildings and infrastructures such as office spaces, shops, restaurants, hotels, schools, and hospitals. Whereas, the residential segment is also expected to contribute significantly, during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook

Region wise, the global CAS9 technology market has top market share in the significant regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Among these, the Asia Pacific region accounts for the largest market share since 2016 and is projected to grow positively at the highest CAGR by the year 2023. The growth is attributed to the rapidly growing construction activities across the globe. Markets for eco-friendly tiles in China, India, Japan, and Singapore are gaining the ultimate traction. Economic growth has also supported the market of eco-friendly tiles broadly by the mainly burdensome requirement of institutional and commercial infrastructure spaces. These factors are fueling the market to prosper in Asia Pacific region consistently. The accessibility of low-cost labor and ample raw material stocks have gathered much valuation in the usages of the tiles.

After the Asia Pacific, the entire Europe region has accounted for the second largest market share since 2016 owing to the growth in remodeling and restructuring of the homes. Europe is the center of major eco-friendly tiles manufacturers, where the U.K., Germany, Poland, and France are the major streaming markets for the eco-friendly tiles. Hence, the eco-friendly tiles can prosper substantially in the forecast period.

North America is also another major market for eco-friendly tiles owing to the growing residential and non-residential construction activities in the region. This factor hence drives the growth of the market until the present time. Also, changing lifestyle and high growth in the construction sector in this region supports the flourishing market in the North American region.

Scope of Report

The report for Global Eco-friendly Tiles Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.1.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

3.1.5 Segment Rivalry

3.2 Value Chain/supply Chain Analysis

Continued…….

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Eco-friendly Tiles Market: by Region, 2017-2023

Table 2 North America Eco-friendly Tiles Market: by Country, 2017-2023

Table 3 Europe Eco-friendly Tiles Market: by Country, 2017-2023

Table 4 Asia Pacific Eco-friendly Tiles Market: by Country, 2017-2023

Table 5 Row Eco-friendly Tiles Market: by Country, 2017-2023

Table 6 Global Eco-friendly Tiles Market, by Type, by Regions, 2017-2023

Table 7 North America Eco-friendly Tiles Market, by Type, by Country, 2017-2023

Table 8 Europe Eco-friendly Tiles Market, by Resin Type, by Country, 2017-2023

Continued……..

