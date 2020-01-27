Eco-Friendly Green Roofs Market Report Top-Vendor Offerings and Market by End-User Segments Forecasted till 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Eco-Friendly Green Roofs Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report researches the worldwide Eco-Friendly Green Roofs market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. Eco-Friendly Green Roof is a special green space plantings/landscape installed above a waterproofed substrate at any building level that is separated from the ground beneath it by a man-made structure. Other terms: Eco-roof, Living roof, etc.



At present, in industrial developed countries, this industry is generally at a more advanced level, like USA, Japan and countries in EU, where the world’s largest enterprises are mainly headquartered. In China, consumption market has be very huge and rapid growing driven by downstream market.

The demand of the downstream drives up the increase of Green-Roof industry. In the coming years, it will keep the strong growing trend. Another driving element is the deeper recognition of Green Environmental Protection and the unceasing effort of many governments. China market is growing in the fastest speed.

Although this market has shown a lot of opportunities, the research group still recommends that for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels not taking risk to enter this market.

Global Eco-Friendly Green Roofs market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Eco-Friendly Green Roofs.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Eco-Friendly Green Roofs capacity, production, value, price and market share of Eco-Friendly Green Roofs in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Optigreen

TAJIMA

Soprema

Tremco

Sempergreen

Onduline

ZinCo

KAJIMA

Vegetal

VEDAG

Intrinsic

Rooflite

Bauder

Liveroof

Xero Flor

Green Roof Blocks

Vitaroofs

Green Roof Outfitters

Hannor

ZHEJIANG SOL

Kuangye Green-Roof



Eco-Friendly Green Roofs Breakdown Data by Type

Extensive Green-Roof

Semi-intensive Green-Roof

Intensive Green-Roof

Eco-Friendly Green Roofs Breakdown Data by Application

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Others

Eco-Friendly Green Roofs Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Eco-Friendly Green Roofs capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Eco-Friendly Green Roofs manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

