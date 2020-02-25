ECG Devices Market: Resting ECG Rises in Popularity; Multi-purpose Devices Leverage Physicians

Cardiac disease has been one of the primary causes of catastrophic mortality. According to American Heart Association, cardiovascular diseases are responsible for taking more lives each year than all types of cancer and chronic lower respiratory disease combined. Detecting the symptoms of cardiac disease, ergo, becomes imperative. The uses of ECG devices, as such, to diagnose and assist in treating some types of heart disease and arrhythmias, showcase trends or changes in heart function and determine a patient’s response to drug therapy have surged. These actionable insights are according to the intelligence report, titled, “ECG Devices Market—Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026,” has been freshly incorporated in Market Research Hub’s (MRH) ever-expanding repository.

The resting ECG has been growing in popularity which is a simple and relatively inexpensive diagnostic method. The resting ECG are known to ease the ECG workflow and lessen the complexity linked with custom integration through the better exchange of information through cardiovascular information systems (CVIS) and electronic health record (EHRs). Reaping benefits from the developed telecommunication infrastructure, many approaches that address the development of telemetry cardiac devices have been introduced of late. Telemetry ECG devices have allowed convenient and fast monitoring of patients with suspected cardiac issues. Besides, the multi-purpose ECG devices have leveraged physicians to choose the working mode of the same device as per the patient’s status. Over the years, several ECG measuring applications have come up to take advantage of the profound use of smart phones. Patients with cardiac issues along with healthy people can record ECG signals and send them to health centers or physicians with the help of developing communication technology.

ECG Devices Market: Report Content

The report provides a coherent analysis on the ECG devices market with the assistance of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The report also focuses on the dynamics of the ECG devices market, elucidating drivers, opportunities, restraints and trends. Further, the report delves into the segregation of the market to offer a holistic picture of ECG devices.

The report includes preface and executive summary delineating ECG devices market. The report also includes market overview section which sheds light on industry evolution, market revenue projections and value chain analysis. The overview section also delves into Porters’ Five Force analysis which robustly reveals the competitive scenario pertaining to ECG devices market. The report also has a market outlook section which delineates reimbursement scenario on basis of region and focuses on technological advancements.

A comprehensive analysis of competitive scenario of the ECG devices market is propelled by the inclusion of Porters’ Five Force Analysis. The Porters’ Five Force Analysis sheds light on the potential strategies employed by pertinent companies. The report is bolstered by company profile, SWOT analysis, annual revenue and strategic overview.

ECG Devices Market: Research Methodology

Primary research and secondary research provide a dynamic analysis on ECG devices market. On one hand, primary source includes telephonic interview, honest views of experts which can be relied upon, unbiased views from seasoned analyst and surveys. On the other hand, the secondary sources include SEC filing, Factiva, trade journals, resourceful database and authentic paid source. The report also is bolstered by analysis through absolute dollar opportunity analysis which showcase the development of the ECG devices market.

