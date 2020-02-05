Ebook Reader Market is projected to be valued at US$ 303.0 Mn by the end of 2020

According to a recent market report published by Persistence Market Research titled “E-Book Reader Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Forecast (2017 – 2020)” the global e-book reader market was valued at US$ 1401.4 Mn in 2016. Demand for e-book readers is expected to be supported by an increasing adoption of online content in the educational curriculum, an increasing adoption of e-books, a growing e-learning market and increasing availability of free e-books on the internet.

Persistence Market Research Recommendations

E-book reader manufacturers can focus on expanding their businesses across countries in APAC and MEA where the regional governments are taking initiatives pertaining to digital education systems and are also investing heavily on the e-education system. North America and Europe could be potential growth regions for e-book reader vendors, owing to the growing adoption of e-books across countries in these regions. E-book reader manufacturers can focus on advanced and new technologies such as Text-to-Speech, Audiobooks, and Music to increase their market share in various regions.

Global E-Book Reader Market: Segmentation & Forecast

The global e-book reader market is segmented on the basis of screen type, connectivity type, distribution channel, price range and region. On the basis of screen type, the market is segmented as E Ink screen and LCD screen. The E Ink screen sub-segment was valued at US$ 1009.1 Mn in 2016. On the basis of connectivity type, the market is segmented as Only Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi and 3G. The Wi-Fi and 3G sub-segment is projected to be valued at US$ 303.0 Mn by the end of 2020. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented as Organized Retail store, Unorganized Retail store and e-Commerce. The E-Commerce sub segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 275.1 Mn by the end of 2020. On the basis of price range, the market is segmented into Below US$ 100, US$ 101 – US$ 200, and Above US$ 200. In terms of value, the US$ 101 – US$ 200 segment was valued at US$ 619.3 Mn in 2016.

Global E-Book Reader Market: Regional Forecast

Persistence Market Research tracks the performance of the global e-book reader market across the five key geographies of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. According to Persistence Market Research analysis, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness relatively good demand for e-book readers over the forecast period. Revenue from the e-book reader market in Asia Pacific and North America is estimated to collectively account for over 50% of the global e-book reader market revenue in 2017.

Global E-Book Reader Market: Key Players

The report profiles some of the companies operating in the global e-book reader market such as Amazon.com, Inc. Rakuten Kobo, Inc., Barnes & Noble, Hanvon Technology Co. Ltd., Onyx International Inc., PocketBook International SA, Aluratek Inc., Bookeen, ECTACO Inc., Ematic, Arta Tech and Wexler Flex.