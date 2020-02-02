EAS Systems Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global EAS Systems Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

Electronic article surveillance (EAS) is a technological method for preventing shoplifting from retail stores, pilferage of books from libraries or removal of properties from office buildings. Special tags are fixed to merchandise or books. These tags are removed or deactivated by the clerks when the item is properly bought or checked out. At the exits of the store, a detection system sounds an alarm or otherwise alerts the staff when it senses active tags. Some stores also have detection systems at the entrance to the restrooms that sound an alarm if someone tries to take unpaid merchandise with them into the restroom. For high-value goods that are to be manipulated by the patrons, wired alarm clips called spider wrap may be used instead of tags.

Scope of the Report:

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world EAS System industry, especially in North America and Europe. The main market players are Tyco Retail Solutions, Checkpoint Systems, Nedap, Universal Surveillance Systems, Gunnebo Gateway, SenTech, Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd, WGSPI, Sentry Technology, All Tag and Amersec s.r.o. sold in Mexico region.

EAS System used in Retail industry including Clothing andFashion Accessories, Cosmetics/Pharmacy, Supermarkets and Large Grocery and Others. Report data showed that 39.61% of the EAS System market demand in Supermarkets and Large Grocery, 26.48% in Clothing andFashion Accessories, and 18.19% in Cosmetics/Pharmacy in Mexico region in 2016.

There are four kinds’ productions constituting the EAS System, which are Hard Tag, Soft Tag, Deactivator or Detacher and Detection system. Detection system is important in the EAS System, with a consumption revenue market share nearly 44.24% in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, EAS System industry will still be a relative highly energetic industry. Sales of EAS System have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The worldwide market for EAS Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the EAS Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Tyco Retail Solutions

Checkpoint Systems

Nedap

Universal Surveillance Systems

Gunnebo Gateway

SenTech

Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd

WGSPI

Sentry Technology

All Tag

Amersec s.r.o.

Dwyer Instruments

Pujing

Any Electronics Co.,Ltd

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hard Tag

Soft Tag

Deactivator or Detacher

Detection System

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Clothing andFashion Accessories

Cosmetics/Pharmacy

Supermarkets and Large Grocery

Others

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe EAS Systems product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of EAS Systems, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of EAS Systems in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the EAS Systems competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the EAS Systems breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, EAS Systems market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe EAS Systems sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

