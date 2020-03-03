Earthmoving Equipment Tyres Market: Intelligent Technological Advancements to Impact Growth

Growing need for constructing buildings, roads and highways has led to surge in demand for the earthmoving equipment globally. Surge in demand for earthmoving equipment such as loaders and crawlers is expected to impact growth of the global earthmoving equipment tyres market positively. This Fact.MR report discusses key prospects for growth of global earthmoving equipment tyres

As per the report by Fact.MR, the earthmoving equipment tyres market is expected to witness momarket during the forecast period, 2017-2026, offering pragmatic insights to lead market players towards devising & implementing informed strategies.derate growth, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% in terms of value during the forecast period. The global earthmoving equipment tyres market is also estimated to bring in US$ 16,128.0 million in terms of value by the end of 2026. Meanwhile, in terms of volume, the market is projected to reach 1,884 million units by 2026 end. With advances in automation, the manufacturing process of tyres, especially earthmoving equipment tyres has accelerated. There has been an increase in construction and infrastructure projects globally and earthmovers are being used on a large scale in the construction industry. Hence, driving the demand for earthmoving equipment tyres. Below are the insights on how the global earthmoving equipment tyres market will perform in the coming years.

Increasing Number of Construction Projects to Boost Demand

As the requirement for developing infrastructure in various cities continues to remain high, the ruling authorities are increasingly investing on construction of roads, highways, flyovers, and buildings. Rise in the urban population has also led to increase in demand for building construction projects globally. In addition, government in various countries are developing strategies to accommodate majority of their citizens within the safe confines of residential complexes with enhanced infrastructure facilities.

Radial Tyre to Represent a Leading Segment

Growing need for tracked vehicles for moving large objects or digging purposes has led to surge in demand for crawler excavator in the construction industry. On the basis of vehicle type, the backhoe loaders segment is expected to represent a significant revenue growth, accounting for a value of over US$ 4,400 Mn by the end of 2026. Also, the backhoe loaders segment is expected to register a healthy CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Based on tyre type, the radial segment is expected to generate significant revenues, recording a value of over US$ 7,100 Mn by the end of 2017. In addition, the radial tyres type segment is expected to register a robust CAGR during the forecast period.

By rim size, the 35-50 segment is expected to witness the highest revenue growth, accounting for a value of over US$ 5,800 Mn by the end of 2026. Moreover, the 35-50 rim size segment is expected to register the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

As technological upgradation continues to remain the need of the hour, manufacturers are focusing on incorporating leading technological advancements in the earthmoving equipment globally. Through incorporation of the advanced technological features such as intelligent communication system in the earthmoving equipment tyres, the leading companies in the construction equipment industry are looking to expand their customer base and gain a competitive edge in the global market. Integration of the intelligent communication systems in the earthmoving equipment tyres allows the end users to monitor information regarding the diesel level, hydraulic oil filter clogging, engine oil pressure, and air filter clogging.

Competition Tracking

