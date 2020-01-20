EARTH OBSERVATION SATELLITE MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Earth observation satellite is designed for non-military uses, such as monitoring and predicting climatic patterns, assessing damage during natural disasters, estimation of crop yields, surface geology mapping, and mineral deposits, and availability of water sources. It works at an altitude of 800 Km using remote-sensing techniques to collect data on the chemical, physical, and biological aspects of the earth system. This method permits the measurement of geology parameters of the world from the orbit with the use of high-resolution cameras and advanced sensors. It conjointly facilitates the management of earth’s natural resources in a resourceful manner.

The satellite-based earth observation sector is witnessing a rapid growth during the forecast period. However, there are some shortcomings in operating performance of the earth observation satellite, such as high initial investment cost, coordination among different databases, reusability, customization, and isolation of various satellites from one another.

In 2018, the global Earth Observation Satellite market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Earth Observation Satellite status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Earth Observation Satellite development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

OHB SE

Boeing Defense Space & Security

JSC Information Satellite Systems

Lockheed Martin

Orbital ATK

Space Systems/Loral

Thales Alenia Space

Space Exploration Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Altitudes below 500-600 kilometers

Altitudes above 600 kilometers

Market segment by Application, split into

Infrastructure

Environment Monitoring

Energy

Natural Resources Monitoring

Maritime

Disaster Management

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Earth Observation Satellite status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Earth Observation Satellite development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Earth Observation Satellite are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Earth Observation Satellite Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Altitudes below 500-600 kilometers

1.4.3 Altitudes above 600 kilometers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Earth Observation Satellite Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Infrastructure

1.5.3 Environment Monitoring

1.5.4 Energy

1.5.5 Natural Resources Monitoring

1.5.6 Maritime

1.5.7 Disaster Management

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Earth Observation Satellite Market Size

2.2 Earth Observation Satellite Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Earth Observation Satellite Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Earth Observation Satellite Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Earth Observation Satellite Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Earth Observation Satellite Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Earth Observation Satellite Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Earth Observation Satellite Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Earth Observation Satellite Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Earth Observation Satellite Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Earth Observation Satellite Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Earth Observation Satellite Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Earth Observation Satellite Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 OHB SE

12.1.1 OHB SE Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Earth Observation Satellite Introduction

12.1.4 OHB SE Revenue in Earth Observation Satellite Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 OHB SE Recent Development

12.2 Boeing Defense Space & Security

12.2.1 Boeing Defense Space & Security Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Earth Observation Satellite Introduction

12.2.4 Boeing Defense Space & Security Revenue in Earth Observation Satellite Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Boeing Defense Space & Security Recent Development

12.3 JSC Information Satellite Systems

12.3.1 JSC Information Satellite Systems Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Earth Observation Satellite Introduction

12.3.4 JSC Information Satellite Systems Revenue in Earth Observation Satellite Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 JSC Information Satellite Systems Recent Development

12.4 Lockheed Martin

12.4.1 Lockheed Martin Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Earth Observation Satellite Introduction

12.4.4 Lockheed Martin Revenue in Earth Observation Satellite Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development

12.5 Orbital ATK

12.5.1 Orbital ATK Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Earth Observation Satellite Introduction

12.5.4 Orbital ATK Revenue in Earth Observation Satellite Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Orbital ATK Recent Development

12.6 Space Systems/Loral

12.6.1 Space Systems/Loral Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Earth Observation Satellite Introduction

12.6.4 Space Systems/Loral Revenue in Earth Observation Satellite Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Space Systems/Loral Recent Development

12.7 Thales Alenia Space

12.7.1 Thales Alenia Space Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Earth Observation Satellite Introduction

12.7.4 Thales Alenia Space Revenue in Earth Observation Satellite Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Thales Alenia Space Recent Development

12.8 Space Exploration Technologies

12.8.1 Space Exploration Technologies Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Earth Observation Satellite Introduction

12.8.4 Space Exploration Technologies Revenue in Earth Observation Satellite Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Space Exploration Technologies Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Continuous…

