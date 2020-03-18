Earphone and Headphone Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

The global earphone and headphone market is spanned across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The key drivers for the Earphone And Headphone Market include increased integration of new technologies in headphones and earphones and increasing ownership of mobile phones, tablets, and mp3 players which are expected to drive the earphone and headphone market during forecast period. However, high cost of wireless headphones and earphones poses a challenge for the market growth during forecast period.

Geographic analysis of the earphone and headphone market has been done for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and rest of the world (RoW).

North America led the market with a market value of USD 4380.8 million in 2017. The regional market value can go up to USD 7309.6 million by 2023 with an impressive 9.09% CAGR during the forecast period. North America generates the highest demand for headphone and earphone globally and high penetration of portable devices such as tablets and mobiles drive the demand in the region. The US accounted for the largest market share of 62.5% in 2017, with a market value of USD 2,738.4 million; the market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Canada was the second-largest market in 2017, valued at USD 1,100.2 million; the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.0%.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7628

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global earphone and headphone market are Apple Inc. (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Bose Corporation (US), Skullcandy Inc. (US), AIAIAI ApS (Denmark), AKG Acoustics GmbH (Austria), Audio-Technica Corporation (Japan), beyerdynamic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Creative Technology Ltd (Singapore), Denon Electronics (USA), LLC (US), Grado Labs Inc. (US), House of Marley, LLC (US), and Jays AB (Sweden) among others.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific held the second largest market share and has similar demand patterns as that of North America. The regional market was valued at USD 3005.5 million in 2017 which is expected to scale and exceed to USD 5511.3 million by 2023 at a 10.89% CAGR during the forecast period.

China accounted for the largest market share in the region with a 30.4% in 2017, with a market value of USD 913.2 million; the market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. Japan was the second-largest market in 2017, valued at USD 856.5 million; it is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.1%.

In Europe, Germany accounted for the largest market share of 33.5% in 2017, with a market value of USD 1,124.1 million; the market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The rest of europe was the second-largest market in 2017, valued at USD 1,000.5 million; the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6%.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Global Earphone and Headphone Market Research Report -Forecast to 2023”.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/earphone-headphone-market-7628

Global Earphone and Headphone Market: Segmentation

The global earphone and headphone market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. The market, by type, has been segmented into wired earphone & headphone and wireless earphone & headphone. The application segment includes fitness/sports, gaming and virtual reality, media & entertainment, corporate, and others. Whereas, on the basis of region, the market has been segmented in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: [email protected]