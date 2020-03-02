E-waste Recycling Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

E-waste recycling industry refers to the work or business contains the collecting, transporting, re-using or processing of e-waste.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the E-waste Recycling in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Electronic Recyclers International

Kuusakoski

Umicore

Waste Management

Gem

Stena Metall Group

GEEP

Dongjiang

Electrocycling

Cimelia

Veolia

Enviro-Hub Holdings

E-Parisaraa

environCom

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Infocomm technology (ICT) equipment

Home appliances

Other types

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global E-waste Recycling market.

Chapter 1, to describe E-waste Recycling Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of E-waste Recycling, with sales, revenue, and price of E-waste Recycling, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of E-waste Recycling, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 E-waste Recycling Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Infocomm technology (ICT) equipment

1.2.2 Home appliances

1.2.3 Other types

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Eletronic Recyclers International

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 E-waste Recycling Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Eletronic Recyclers International E-waste Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Kuusakoski

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 E-waste Recycling Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Kuusakoski E-waste Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Umicore

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 E-waste Recycling Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Umicore E-waste Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Waste Management

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 E-waste Recycling Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Waste Management E-waste Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Gem

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 E-waste Recycling Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Gem E-waste Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Stena Metall Group

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 E-waste Recycling Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 Stena Metall Group E-waste Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 GEEP

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 E-waste Recycling Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 GEEP E-waste Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Dongjiang

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 E-waste Recycling Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Type 1

2.8.2.2 Type 2

2.8.3 Dongjiang E-waste Recycling Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

..…..Continued

