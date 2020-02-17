E-WASTE RECYCLING MARKET 2018 GLOBAL FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES, INDUSTRY TRENDS AND SEGMENTATION FORECAST TO 2023

This report focuses on the E-waste Recycling in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Eletronic Recyclers International

Kuusakoski

Umicore

Waste Management

Gem

Stena Metall Group

GEEP

Dongjiang

Electrocycling

Cimelia

Veolia

Enviro-Hub Holdings

E-Parisaraa

environCom

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Infocomm technology (ICT) equipment

Home appliances

Other types

